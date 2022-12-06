ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ambulance workers and NHS staff to strike days before Christmas in pay row

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBPzi_0jZ07xtT00

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff will strike on December 21 in a row over pay, unions have announced.

The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.

The strike will happen a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout, also over pay.

The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales will strike.

After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough. The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the Government has left them with no choice

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary

Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will also walk out on December 28.

The GMB members will strike at the:

– South West Ambulance Service;

– South East Coast Ambulance Service;

– North West Ambulance Service;

– South Central Ambulance Service;

– North East Ambulance Service;

– East Midlands Ambulance Service;

– West Midlands Ambulance Service;

– Welsh Ambulance Service; and

– Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

GMB representatives will now meet with individual trusts to discuss requirements for life-and-limb cover.

Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough.

“The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the Government has left them with no choice.

“Health Secretary Steve Barclay needs to listen and engage with us about pay. If he can’t talk to us about this most basic workforce issue, what on Earth is he Health Secretary for?

“The Government could stop this strike in a heartbeat – but they need to wake up and start negotiating on pay.”

Unite said more than 1,600 of its members at the West Midlands, North West and North East ambulance service trusts will join the walkout.

It said the action is a “stark warning” to the Government that it must stem the “crisis” engulfing the NHS.

It has got so bad that we have had to open a food bank in my ambulance station

Jason Kirkham, paramedic

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself. These strikes are a stark warning – our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.

“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.

“Ministers can’t keep hiding behind the pay review body. They know full well it does not address the desperate need to get huge numbers of NHS workers off the breadline.

“Fail to act now to avert these strikes and the blame will rest firmly at the Government’s door.”

Jason Kirkham, a Unite member and paramedic in the West Midlands, added: “This strike isn’t just about pay – it is to save the NHS. The NHS is crumbling. We can’t recruit and retain staff as pay is so low.

“It has got so bad that we have had to open a food bank in my ambulance station.”

Throughout the strike, Unite said it will maintain essential emergency cover for patients.

Ambulance staff and their health colleagues don’t want to inconvenience anyone but ministers are refusing to do the one thing that could prevent disruption – that’s start genuine talks about pay

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton

Unite continues to ballot 10,000 more NHS workers at 38 different employers across England and Wales, with the results expected later this month.

Ambulance crews in Unison working for five services in England – London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West – will strike.

Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, will run from noon to midnight.

The ambulance workers are to be joined by Unison nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, cleaners and other NHS workers at two Liverpool hospitals, who will also take action that day.

The strike at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and Liverpool University Hospital starts at 7.30am on Wednesday December 21 and ends 24 hours later.

Unison is also about to begin reballoting around 13,000 NHS staff working for 10 trusts and ambulance services where turnout in the recent strike vote fell just short of the threshold required by law.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “The Government will only have itself to blame if there are strikes in the NHS before Christmas.

“Ambulance staff and their health colleagues don’t want to inconvenience anyone but ministers are refusing to do the one thing that could prevent disruption – that’s start genuine talks about pay.

“Wages are too low to stop health workers quitting the NHS. As more and more hand in their notice, there are fewer staff left to care for patients. The public knows that’s the reason behind lengthy waits at A&E, growing ambulances delays, postponed operations and cancelled clinics.

“Threatened NHS strikes in Scotland were called off because ministers there understand higher wages and improved staffing levels go hand in hand. Unfortunately, the penny’s yet to drop for the Westminster government.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Royal Mail staff to stage fresh strike in dispute over pay, jobs and conditions

Royal Mail workers will stage a fresh strike on Sunday in the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are embroiled in an increasingly bitter row which has sparked a serious of walkouts.More strikes are due to be held in the run-up to Christmas, which the union said will cause a huge backlog of mail.Thousands of CWU members joined a huge rally in central London on Friday to show their ongoing support for the strikes.CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal...
The Independent

Wes Streeting hits out at BMA as he pledges to take on ‘vested interests’

Labour’s shadow health secretary has hit out at the “hostile” British Medical Association as he promised to take on “vested interests” to reform the NHS.Wes Streeting targeted the BMA trade union, which represents doctors and medical students, as he urged his party colleagues to see the NHS as a “service not a shrine”.In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, he said: “Given that we have committed to more staff, I cannot for the life of me understand why the BMA is so hostile to the idea that with more staff must come better standards for patients.”“Whenever I point out the...
The Independent

Unions clash with Health Secretary who warns of ‘significant’ strike risks

The Health Secretary has warned that planned industrial action by nurses next week will cause “significant risks” to patients as a union called for Steve Barclay to enter pay talks.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has offered to “press pause” on the planned strike action if Mr Barclay agreed to negotiate properly on pay.But in an editorial for the Sun on Sunday, the Health Secretary criticised the planned strikes amid serious pressures on the NHS.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, said that she was...
The Independent

Revealed: ‘Appalling’ reality of healthcare inside the Home Office’s asylum hotels

Asylum seekers in hotels are being left without access to adequate healthcare, leaving torture injuries untreated, children suffering weight loss, and pregnant women without maternity services, doctors have warned.Healthcare workers told The Independent of extreme cases such as children who had multiple teeth pulled out due to lack of dental care, as well as adults suffering from PTSD and suicidal thoughts. The Refugee Council branded the cases “appalling” and warned that “prolonged, agonising stays in hotel accommodation is increasingly damaging to people’s health”, while the British Medical Association (BMA) warned there is a “growing body of evidence” on the...
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

Sussexes urged to give up titles as papers criticise ‘hatchet job’ series

The UK’s papers have joined the calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal titles.The national mastheads drew issue with the couple for attacking Britain’s institutions in their tell-all Netflix documentary.The Daily Mail goes in hard, describing the series as “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish”.The paper’s editorial states: “What is so infuriating is that the Sussexes continue to make millions out of their royal connections while trashing the institution that sustains them.“If they loathe the monarchy so much, why not voluntarily give up their titles? They won’t because that would...
The Independent

RCN ready to ‘press pause’ on strikes if Health Secretary agrees to pay talks

The Royal College of Nursing has offered to “press pause” on planned strike action if Health Secretary Steve Barclay agrees to negotiate properly on pay.The offer, first reported in The Observer, came on Saturday evening ahead of the first wave of planned strike action next week.RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, told the newspaper that she was willing to press pause on the walkout by thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland if he agreed to come to the table and discuss...
The Independent

Heartbroken England fans watch World Cup exit as French supporters ‘turn London blue’

Heartbroken England fans across the country and around the world watched head in hands as the nation’s team was knocked out of the World Cup in a quarter-final clash with reigning champions France.Millions of football lovers were glued to screens at home, in bars worldwide and in “fan zones” – large screens erected in town centres and other public spaces – for the match in Qatar, which ended with a 2-1 victory for France. Throughout the game, many England fans complained bitterly on social media about the referee they claimed was biased. Brazilian Wilton Sampaio was subjected to a...
The Independent

Where snow will hit UK in next two days as temperatures plunge

The UK has been gripped by a bitterly cold spell as snow and ice are set to hit multiple regions, with Met Office issuing warnings stretching across the weekend.Large parts of the UK will be affected, with wintery conditions sweeping through northern and southern regions of England and Scotland.Saturday has seen warnings of heavy sleet, snow and hail showers, with the Met Office advising caution over travel due to icy patches expected on roads, pavements and travel paths. Areas affected span from south-west to north-west England and include large parts of Scotland.Sunday is expected to cause additional problems, with snow...
The Independent

Hi-de-Hi! co-star says he ‘never stopped laughing’ on set with Ruth Madoc

Hi-de-Hi! star Ruth Madoc who died age 79 after a fall has been remembered for her fun and laughter.Her agent said she was “gone far too soon” after suffering a fall earlier in the week, which had forced her to withdraw from starring in the pantomime Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay.She died on Friday afternoon in hospital following surgery, he said.Madoc became a household name playing chief yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in the BBC One sitcom about a holiday camp set in the late 1950s.Her career also spanned an array of roles in theatre and musicals, from Fiddler On...
The Independent

Ducks waddle over frozen Birmingham lake as UK freezes

Snow and ice has coated the streets of Britain as a cold snap washes over the UK on Saturday, 10 December.This video shows a group of ducks precariously waddling over a frozen lake in Birmingham’s Sutton Park.The Met Office issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for western parts of England and Scotland.London is forecast to see temperatures of minus 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, 10 December.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Moment weapons gang arrested at gunpoint in Birmingham suburbPeta hold protest outside flagship Marks and Spencer store on Oxford StreetLBC caller says Meghan Markle is ‘vindictive’ because she reminds him of his exes
The Independent

Tory MP puts Sunak ‘on notice’ over illegal migration

A Tory MP has said he is putting Rishi Sunak “on notice” after accusing his own party of failing to get a grip on illegal migration.Lee Anderson, a former Labour councillor who defected to the Conservatives before getting elected in Ashfield in 2019, used a piece in the Mail on Sunday to warn his party leadership that it was “losing control” on illegal immigration and was “making a mockery of Brexit”.It comes as the paper reports that the Prime Minister will use a major speech in January to offer voters a clearer vision of the future that includes tougher migration...
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns of ‘huge payment shock’ coming for mortgage holders

The money-saving expert Martin Lewis has become a national hero in 2022, helping millions of Britons to navigate a seemingly ever-worsening cost of living crisis with thoughtful financial advice at a time when many are in need of all the practical help they can get.Bringing compassion and expertise to his appearances on his ITV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, via his BBC podcast, his website and newsletter and through his regular media interviews, Mr Lewis is providing a welcome public service to those struggling to make ends meet.No concern is too small to warrant his attention and,...
The Independent

Police warn motorists not to drive as snow and ice sweep UK

Police forces across the country are warning drivers about treacherous conditions on the roads as the UK continues to be gripped by freezing temperatures and blanketed by snow.North West Motorway Police said officers had responded to a number of crashes on major roads in the northwest due to the difficult conditions.The force tweeted: “Good morning folks, snowfall this morning is causing surface water on the region’s motorways.“We are currently dealing with RTCs on the M58, M62, M61 & A556. Please take care if you are heading out today and remember to allow plenty of time & drive carefully.”At the...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy