wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month
Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit. Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. He...
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit
Detroit police are investigating a brazen shooting outside a downtown hotel where four people were struck by gunfire. One remains in temporary serious condition.
fox2detroit.com
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
Macomb leaders furious about zoo canceling big nature center near lake
The Detroit Zoo’s decision to cancel plans to build a nature center near Lake St. Clair for at least $20 million has Macomb County officials as angry as a northern pike fighting an angler’s hook. County leaders said they had no warning that the prize cultural asset, announced with fanfare in early 2018,...
The Oakland Press
‘Detroit: The City of Churches’ debuts on Detroit Public TV
A new documentary from chef-restaurateur, film director and producer Keith Famie, “Detroit: The City of Churches,” will debut on Detroit Public TV at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The film, introduced by Detroit’s longtime news personality Chuck Gaidica, takes the audience on an in-depth look at the city’s history from the perspective of 17 of Detroit’s most beloved and iconic houses of worship. To learn more about the film’s production and how you can be featured as a supporter, visit detroitcityofchurches.com.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI
Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
4 people shot in ‘targeted attack’ outside historic Detroit hotel
DETROIT – Four people were injured by gunfire in what police are calling a “targeted attack” outside Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that three of the victims are in critical condition while a fourth is in temporary serious condition. All of them are in their early 20s to early 30s.
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police release photo of Jeep involved in shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are searching for the shooter after two groups got into an argument outside of the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit late Thursday night. The shooting was caught on surveillance video outside of one of the city's four-star hotels. Police said two groups were beefing...
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
