Oakland County, MI

Comments / 1

wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month

Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Detroit: The City of Churches’ debuts on Detroit Public TV

A new documentary from chef-restaurateur, film director and producer Keith Famie, “Detroit: The City of Churches,” will debut on Detroit Public TV at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The film, introduced by Detroit’s longtime news personality Chuck Gaidica, takes the audience on an in-depth look at the city’s history from the perspective of 17 of Detroit’s most beloved and iconic houses of worship. To learn more about the film’s production and how you can be featured as a supporter, visit detroitcityofchurches.com.
DETROIT, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

