Who’s Going to Die in ‘The White Lotus’ Finale?
Thank you to Mike White for gifting us with this seven-week long, Italian game of Clue.The White Lotus Season 2 airs its finale on HBO Sunday night, which means the show’s rabid fanbase will finally find out who dies. As he did in the Emmy-winning series’ first season, creator-writer-director White opened the season with the reveal of a death—or, in this case, multiple deaths.As viewers have watched the show’s characters navigate a kaleidoscope of toxic interpersonal relationships, we have tried to piece together whether any of the plot lines hint at who might be leaving Italy in a body bag....
'Sister Wives' Fans Concerned as Robyn Appears to Kick Dog in Old Clip
"Any respect I had for her is gone," wrote one "Sister Wives" fan after the resurfaced clip of Robyn Brown was shared on TikTok.
'RHOBH' Fans Divided as Erika and Lisa Rinna Return Appears to be Confirmed
The rumored casting for the upcoming thirteenth season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has provoked a strong reaction from Bravo fans.
Fury As Bride's Brother "In Love" With Groom Refuses To Be in Wedding Party
"You need to support your sister and if you can't control yourself around her soon-to-be spouse, just stay the hell away from them," said one Reddit reply.
R. Kelly Blasted for Bootleg Album Drop: 'Most Shameless Thing Since O.J.'
The disgraced R&B star is serving time behind bars after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Soundtrack: All the Songs in Netflix Film
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" features a number of songs performed by its voice cast, including Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who talked to Newsweek.
Watch as Golden Retriever Exposed as Christmas Tree Ornament Thief
The latest viral video has had TikTok users in stitches, including one who noted: "The pup is making his Christmas list..."
Today's Wordle #539 Clues, Tips and Answer for Saturday, December 10 Game
Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack today's Wordle puzzle.
