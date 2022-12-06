Read full article on original website
Sheridan Boys Swimming Diving Team Starts 2022-23 Season At Laramie
The first day of competition was relay events and diving only. The second day was individual events where each swimmer took part in 5 different races with their total time added up to determine their final time. The next scheduled swim meet is a home dual vs. Buffalo on Tuesday,...
Bronc Wrestlers Score a Dual Win / Bronc and Lady Bronc Basketball Teams Pick up Road victories / Cowboy Hoops Hosts LA Tech Saturday Night
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers beat Worland in a dual last night 60-18 was the final score, the Broncs won nine of the matches by pin, they now head to a big invitational in Rapid City. For the first time last night the Lady Bronc wrestlers got some...
Bronc Wrestlers Host Worland Tonight / Bronc / Lady Bronc Hoops Open Tonight in Riverton / Football Cowboys Looking Ahead to the Arizona Bowl
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will open their season this evening hosting a dual with Worland varsity matches start at 5:00 JV’s go at 6:00. The Tongue River Eagle wrestlers open their season at a tournament in Powell tomorrow and Saturday. BRONC / LADY BRONC BASKETBALL –...
Sheridan County High School Wrestling Results: December 8-10, 2022
On Thursday, Sheridan hosted Worland for a boys dual, then the Sheridan girls along with the boys JV took on Tongue River. Both Sheridan teams competed at Rapid City, SD on Friday and Saturday, while TR was at Powell. Next week’s schedule has the Sheridan varsity at Gillette on Friday...
SCSD#1 Board Work Session Discusses Possible Girls Softball Team
Starting a girls’ softball team, the Ecsell Sports Coaches Survey, and the 2023-24 calendar were topics of discussion at the Wednesday December 7 SCSD#1 Board of Trustees’ Work session. The Ecsell Sports program provides on-line student-athlete surveys that highlight coaches opportunities for growth. Pete Kilbride talked about the...
SHS Students Take State Championship in We the People Competition
Students who were at the competition in the above photo are: Front Row Miles Hadfield, Bae-John Heyneman, and Nicholas Glinos Lobach: Second Row Kim Ferguson (Teacher), Jada Berry, Samantha Osborne, Henry Craft, Terran Grooms, Callista Roush, Madelyn Katschke, Mike Thomas (Teacher); Third Row Garrett Spielman, Lillian Kelly, Georgia Gould; Fourth Row Anna Flickinger, Aaron Bujans, Grace Hinton, Gabriella Wright, Maria Foreman, Lincoln Carroll: Fifth Row Adeline Pendergast, Luca Sinclair, Elizabeth Siskin, Katelyn Reckard, Allison Ligocki; Sixth Row Cole Brennan, Landis Zebroski, Chloe Rickett, Peter LaRosa, Kolin Custis, Dane Steel.
Large Reception Held for Governor-Elect Kendrick in 1914
The largest reception ever up to that time in Sheridan was held on Dec. 12, 1914, to celebrate the election of John B. Kendrick as Wyoming Governor. Over 1500 people attended. Sheridan Post, December, 1914 talked about the upcoming event: Date Arranged for the Reception for Mr. Kendrick the public reception by the people of Sheridan County to governor elect and Mrs. John B. Kendrick will be held Saturday evening next December 12. The reception proper will be held in the Elks home and the Odd Fellows Building next door. Both halls have been secured for the occasion. Good music will be furnished, and dancing will continue until midnight. Refreshments will be served in both halls during the evening.
Sheridan Commission Approves 2023 CMAQ Agreement
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved and accepted the agreement between the county and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) for the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) program for 2023. County Engineer Ken Muller discussed the funding during the commission meeting this week. The federal award for the the agreement...
Buffalo Council Awards Contract for Alley Paving Project
The City of Buffalo’s project to improve the alleyways in the downtown corridor has been awarded to Barnum Construction of Buffalo. Larry Joubert with the Public Works Department recommended the city award the contract to Barnum for their bid of $304,595. Mayor Shane Schrader said the city had received...
Sheridan Commission Applauds Employees, Passes Holiday Schedule
At their regular meeting this week, the Sheridan County Commission recognized two employees for their 15 years of service to the county. Applauded were Leanne Nelson, who is a payroll specialist in the Clerk/Business Office; and Jennifer Yardas, who is a controller/supervisor at the Detention Center. Each will receive a...
Sheridan City Hall may soon display local artworks
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, City of Sheridan Governmental Relations Specialist Bev Leichtnam gave an update on the projects that have been completed this year to renovate Sheridan City Hall. One of the major recent updates was improving City Hall’s windows. Originally constructed in 1910 and...
SEEDA Administrator Provides Update to City Council
The administrator of the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority provided an update to the Sheridan City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger at the Council’s business meeting this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. SEEDA is a joint powers board that was created in 2007 and...
Gun Thief Arraigned in District Court
A Sheridan man was recently arraigned for theft in Fourth Judicial District Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A three-day jury trial has been scheduled in District Court in Sheridan for May 22, 2023 for a man charged with felony theft. 23-year-old William Ingram pleaded not guilty to the charge at a recent arraignment hearing in District Court. Ingram is charged with one count of felony theft for allegedly stealing two Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolvers from a residence on Wyoming Avenue. The alleged crime occurred between August 19 and October 4 of this year.
Sheridan Man Changes Plea on Felony Theft Charge
A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 54-year-old Kenneth Hirschman, who is charged with one count of felony theft for stealing and selling property belonging to the City of Sheridan. Pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the state, Hirschman pleaded guilty to the theft charge. The prosecution is recommending a deferred sentence and two years of supervised probation along with restitution that will be assessed at sentencing.
Rinse food containing items, please be mindful of other items placed in the recycling bins
Sheridan Recycling & Solid Waste Coordinator Seliena Parker made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Jackson Electric Open Lines to serve as a local expert on the matter of recycling. During the discussion, Parker informed listeners as to the reason behind the need to rinse bottles, cans and other food...
