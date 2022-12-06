The largest reception ever up to that time in Sheridan was held on Dec. 12, 1914, to celebrate the election of John B. Kendrick as Wyoming Governor. Over 1500 people attended. Sheridan Post, December, 1914 talked about the upcoming event: Date Arranged for the Reception for Mr. Kendrick the public reception by the people of Sheridan County to governor elect and Mrs. John B. Kendrick will be held Saturday evening next December 12. The reception proper will be held in the Elks home and the Odd Fellows Building next door. Both halls have been secured for the occasion. Good music will be furnished, and dancing will continue until midnight. Refreshments will be served in both halls during the evening.

