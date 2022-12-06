ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, SD

kotatv.com

Western South Dakota experiences different types of droughts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While we are not currently in a snow drought and the snowiest time for Western South Dakota is still a few months away. The current drought conditions started in the early Spring of 2022. “We actually dried out, usually March and April are our two...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

More clouds today with snow toward the Nebraska border

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weakening trough will spread clouds and some precipitation into the area today. Snow and light freezing rain will be possible toward the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Friday and this weekend should be mostly dry with milder temperatures. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
kotatv.com

75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

West River lawmakers react to Noem’s budget address

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday, indicating that her first priority for the 2023 Legislative Session is eliminating the 4.5 percent sales tax on groceries. “That’s going to be about $120 million a year out of...
PIERRE, SD
kotatv.com

Veteran groups applaud Noem’s proposed tuition benefits

PIERRE, S.D. - Members of the South Dakota National Guard could be going to college totally free as soon as next year, if a proposal by Governor Kristi Noem makes it through the state legislature. During the Governor’s annual budget address Tuesday, Noem proposed providing full tuition benefits to South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

