ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet

The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday. The plane delivered to China Eastern has 164 seats and was painted with "the world's first C919" on its side in Chinese and English. Its maiden route will be between...
CNBC

Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months

Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
KANSAS STATE
CNBC

President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey 

Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.  
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wednesday was mixed for stocks. The Dow finished slightly higher, and the Nasdaq slid slightly. The S&P also fell, extending its losing streak to five days. Investors are weighing the odds of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in its bid to cool off decades-high inflation. Despite some recent signs of progress on that front, the economy continues to hum along, adding jobs at a decent clip, with wages rising somewhat as well. Markets will digest the latest weekly jobless claims report before the bell Thursday, while.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft

1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
CNBC

Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits

Before founding Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek was involved in multiple ventures that ended in collapse, including one where suppliers claimed they were unable to access their earnings. Over a decade ago, Marszalek and his business partner were paid millions of dollars by their manufacturing company, months before it entered bankruptcy. In...
CNBC

How I bring in $4.8 million a year selling jewelry in NYC

When Al Sandimirova came to the U.S. from Russia in 2009, they took a job making $4 an hour at a gold refinery in New York City's Diamond District. To make extra money, they began designing and selling their own jewelry online. In the first year, they brought in $165,000. Since then, Sandimirova has grown their side hustle, which is called Automic Gold, into a $4.8 million business that designs jewelry marketed to the LGBTQ+ community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Economists think inflation has peaked. Main Street is preparing for more pain

An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy