Turkey is stopping oil not under Russian sanctions, raising global energy market supply concerns
All but one of the roughly 20 loaded crude tankers recently waiting to cross through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait were carrying Kazakh-origin oil, which is not under a Russian oil price cap policy. Tanker congestion is estimated to be holding up over 20 million barrels of oil equaling $1.2 billion. On...
China, Saudi Arabia stress importance of oil market stability as Xi visits Riyadh
Crude oil partners China and Saudi Arabia stressed "balance and stability in the world oil markets" in a joint statement. Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is strengthening ties with China at a time of strained relations with the U.S. China and...
Five states ban TikTok on state networks and devices over security concerns
After a long-running probe into TikTok, individual states have started to take action against the social media company over security concerns. CNBC's Kayla Tausche joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
SBF to testify at FTX House hearing, and the rise of Africa as a crypto hub: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, we give you an inside look at the Africa Bitcoin Conference.
China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet
The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday. The plane delivered to China Eastern has 164 seats and was painted with "the world's first C919" on its side in Chinese and English. Its maiden route will be between...
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company execs are helping Elon Musk at Twitter, records reveal
SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company execs are authorized to work for Elon Musk at Twitter, the social media company he acquired in October, according to internal records. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi and The Boring Company's operations leader Jehn Balajadia are among the execs Musk enlisted to help at Twitter.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: War cloud, Salesforce downgrade, GameStop quarter
1. U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after the dropped five sessions in a row, including Monday and Tuesday's sharp back-to-back declines. Concern that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may tip the economy into recession has been dogging Wall Street of late. 2. Club holding. (PXD) price...
U.S. to send $275 million in military aid to Ukraine; NATO chief worries war could become wider conflict
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Shelling continues in much of southern and eastern Ukraine as Russian strikes kill at least five people in the Donetsk Oblast and Kherson endures all-night gunfire, local officials reported. Residential homes were...
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey
Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wednesday was mixed for stocks. The Dow finished slightly higher, and the Nasdaq slid slightly. The S&P also fell, extending its losing streak to five days. Investors are weighing the odds of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in its bid to cool off decades-high inflation. Despite some recent signs of progress on that front, the economy continues to hum along, adding jobs at a decent clip, with wages rising somewhat as well. Markets will digest the latest weekly jobless claims report before the bell Thursday, while.
Nobel ceremony returns to full glamour since COVID; Peace Prize winners blast Putin
The banquet to award new Nobel winners in Stockholm returned to its pre-pandemic glamour Saturday as Peace Prize winners blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine during a separate ceremony in Oslo.
Tech layoffs in Southeast Asia mount as unprofitable startups seek to extend their runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
Huawei licenses 5G patents to rival as U.S. sanctions force the Chinese giant to seek new revenue
Chinese technology giant Huawei said Friday it will license its 5G technology to rival handset maker Oppo. Huawei is one of the biggest holders of 5G patents, which is next-generation ultra-fast mobile internet seen as key to underpinning future industries. Huawei has not been aggressive in monetizing these patents historically...
Retail traders think stocks will bottom in 2023 — and they plan to load up on Big Tech, survey says
LONDON — Retail investors haven't been frightened away by the comedown in stocks this year. In 2023, most individual investors plan to invest the same amount or more despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey from London-based investing insights platform Finimize. Only 1% of retail traders say...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft
1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits
Before founding Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek was involved in multiple ventures that ended in collapse, including one where suppliers claimed they were unable to access their earnings. Over a decade ago, Marszalek and his business partner were paid millions of dollars by their manufacturing company, months before it entered bankruptcy. In...
How I bring in $4.8 million a year selling jewelry in NYC
When Al Sandimirova came to the U.S. from Russia in 2009, they took a job making $4 an hour at a gold refinery in New York City's Diamond District. To make extra money, they began designing and selling their own jewelry online. In the first year, they brought in $165,000. Since then, Sandimirova has grown their side hustle, which is called Automic Gold, into a $4.8 million business that designs jewelry marketed to the LGBTQ+ community.
Economists think inflation has peaked. Main Street is preparing for more pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
