Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wednesday was mixed for stocks. The Dow finished slightly higher, and the Nasdaq slid slightly. The S&P also fell, extending its losing streak to five days. Investors are weighing the odds of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in its bid to cool off decades-high inflation. Despite some recent signs of progress on that front, the economy continues to hum along, adding jobs at a decent clip, with wages rising somewhat as well. Markets will digest the latest weekly jobless claims report before the bell Thursday, while.

2 DAYS AGO