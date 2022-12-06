LYNN – My Brother’s Table in Lynn has been nourishing their neighbors since 1982 an they are serving meals 365 days a year. In this podcast Dianne Kuzia Hills, executive director, shares information on the organization and the services that they provide. My Brother’s Table does not take any government funding and has grown significantly over the last 40 years in the number of annual meals they serve. They are currently open Noon to 6 p.m. serving takeout meals. In 2019 they served 200,000 meals however by 2021 they served 1,023,000 meals. 2022 will also mark over 1 million meals served. My Brother’s Table has numerous ways for the community to contribute to the organization and to aid in their mission to address domestic hunger. Options include online donations as well as volunteering at My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA. The podcast also provides information on a few items in the MBT “Shop” that can make for great gifts this holiday season. Use our links or go to the MBT website.

LYNN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO