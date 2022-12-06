Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
msonewsports.com
Podcast: My Brother’s Table 40 Years of Nourishing Neighbors – Hear from Dianne Kuzia Hills, Executive Director
LYNN – My Brother’s Table in Lynn has been nourishing their neighbors since 1982 an they are serving meals 365 days a year. In this podcast Dianne Kuzia Hills, executive director, shares information on the organization and the services that they provide. My Brother’s Table does not take any government funding and has grown significantly over the last 40 years in the number of annual meals they serve. They are currently open Noon to 6 p.m. serving takeout meals. In 2019 they served 200,000 meals however by 2021 they served 1,023,000 meals. 2022 will also mark over 1 million meals served. My Brother’s Table has numerous ways for the community to contribute to the organization and to aid in their mission to address domestic hunger. Options include online donations as well as volunteering at My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA. The podcast also provides information on a few items in the MBT “Shop” that can make for great gifts this holiday season. Use our links or go to the MBT website.
Child with autism dropped off at wrong bus stop, found wandering East Boston streets
BOSTON — An East Boston mother is demanding answers after she says her 11-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Elizabeth Montanez’s daughter Olivia has autism and is an individualized education program, which requires door-to-door bus service. Montanez told Boston 25 News she was left...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 12/8 – Bertucci’s Closes Local Restaurant – Nahant to Take Decisive Action (Kill) Against Coyotes – Community Updates
Weather – National Weather Service – While most areas experienced their daily highs around midnight, temps will still remain seasonably mild this afternoon! Upper 40s & low 50s are forecast under sunny skies. PS: Dec 8th is the earliest sunset of the year here in S. New England! It’s all uphill from here.
Child struck by car at Beverly High school
BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility
BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
abingtonnews.org
Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned
Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to a Larceny from a Building Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering at 125 Warren Street. At about 6:18 PM on Saturday December 3, 2022, the two suspects gained access to the building by ringing random buzzers until they were let inside. The suspect stole several packages from inside of the lobby.
Popular Jamaica Plain restaurant closing in January after 27 years in business
BOSTON — A popular Jamaica Plain restaurant is closing its doors after 27 years in business. The Dogwood, a popular sport for pizza, craft beers and cocktails is shutting down. The restaurant located on Washington Street, is set to serve their final customers on Jan. 14, 2023, an announcement...
cambridgeday.com
Gift cards at a Dec. 15 clinic could be the answer for city’s ‘disturbingly low’ Covid booster rates
Gift cards at a Dec. 15 clinic could be the answer for city’s ‘disturbingly low’ Covid booster rates. For the first time, the city will offer a financial incentive for getting a Covid-19 shot. Officials have scheduled a clinic on Dec. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CambridgeSide mall where people who get vaccinated against Covid will get a $75 debit card, Cambridge Public Health Department spokesperson Dawn Baxter said Thursday.
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
msonewsports.com
Salem Tree Alert: Emerald Ash Borer Beetles Infect Local Trees
The Salem Tree Commission advises the public that the emerald ash borer (EAB), an invasive beetle from Asia, is increasingly active in Salem. This destructive pest kills ash trees by tunneling through the bark, disrupting the vascular system and preventing nutrients from reaching the leaves. The emerald ash borer has...
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Comments / 1