Nahant, MA

msonewsports.com

Podcast: My Brother’s Table 40 Years of Nourishing Neighbors – Hear from Dianne Kuzia Hills, Executive Director

LYNN – My Brother’s Table in Lynn has been nourishing their neighbors since 1982 an they are serving meals 365 days a year. In this podcast Dianne Kuzia Hills, executive director, shares information on the organization and the services that they provide. My Brother’s Table does not take any government funding and has grown significantly over the last 40 years in the number of annual meals they serve. They are currently open Noon to 6 p.m. serving takeout meals. In 2019 they served 200,000 meals however by 2021 they served 1,023,000 meals. 2022 will also mark over 1 million meals served. My Brother’s Table has numerous ways for the community to contribute to the organization and to aid in their mission to address domestic hunger. Options include online donations as well as volunteering at My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA. The podcast also provides information on a few items in the MBT “Shop” that can make for great gifts this holiday season. Use our links or go to the MBT website.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Child struck by car at Beverly High school

BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility

BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned

Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
ABINGTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to a Larceny from a Building Incident in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering at 125 Warren Street. At about 6:18 PM on Saturday December 3, 2022, the two suspects gained access to the building by ringing random buzzers until they were let inside. The suspect stole several packages from inside of the lobby.
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Gift cards at a Dec. 15 clinic could be the answer for city’s ‘disturbingly low’ Covid booster rates

Gift cards at a Dec. 15 clinic could be the answer for city’s ‘disturbingly low’ Covid booster rates. For the first time, the city will offer a financial incentive for getting a Covid-19 shot. Officials have scheduled a clinic on Dec. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CambridgeSide mall where people who get vaccinated against Covid will get a $75 debit card, Cambridge Public Health Department spokesperson Dawn Baxter said Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH
msonewsports.com

Salem Tree Alert: Emerald Ash Borer Beetles Infect Local Trees

The Salem Tree Commission advises the public that the emerald ash borer (EAB), an invasive beetle from Asia, is increasingly active in Salem. This destructive pest kills ash trees by tunneling through the bark, disrupting the vascular system and preventing nutrients from reaching the leaves. The emerald ash borer has...
SALEM, MA
NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA

