Harding County, SD

KEVN

Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More clouds today with snow toward the Nebraska border

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weakening trough will spread clouds and some precipitation into the area today. Snow and light freezing rain will be possible toward the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Friday and this weekend should be mostly dry with milder temperatures. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
KEVN

Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
KEVN

75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Veteran groups applaud Noem’s proposed tuition benefits

PIERRE, S.D. - Members of the South Dakota National Guard could be going to college totally free as soon as next year, if a proposal by Governor Kristi Noem makes it through the state legislature. During the Governor’s annual budget address Tuesday, Noem proposed providing full tuition benefits to South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

