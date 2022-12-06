Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Western South Dakota experiences different types of droughts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While we are not currently in a snow drought and the snowiest time for Western South Dakota is still a few months away. The current drought conditions started in the early Spring of 2022. “We actually dried out, usually March and April are our two...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
KEVN
More clouds today with snow toward the Nebraska border
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weakening trough will spread clouds and some precipitation into the area today. Snow and light freezing rain will be possible toward the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Friday and this weekend should be mostly dry with milder temperatures. In...
KEVN
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
KEVN
75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before...
KEVN
Veteran groups applaud Noem’s proposed tuition benefits
PIERRE, S.D. - Members of the South Dakota National Guard could be going to college totally free as soon as next year, if a proposal by Governor Kristi Noem makes it through the state legislature. During the Governor’s annual budget address Tuesday, Noem proposed providing full tuition benefits to South...
KEVN
Noem wants to know if state investments help ‘Communist China’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has called “for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council,” according to a release from the governor’s office. The governor says she wants to know if taxpayer dollars are...
Comments / 0