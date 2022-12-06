Mrs. Elizabeth (Potter) McKay, age 95, of near Lamb, Indiana, was born April 16, 1927 in Jefferson County, Indiana. She was the second child of Bradley and Kathleen (Thomas) Potter. Elizabeth passed away at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana. She was a homemaker and co-owner of McKay Lumber Company in Vevay from 1974 – 1989. Elizabeth was a member of Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana and was Treasurer from January 1998 until the end of 2008. She spent her early years near Brooksburg, Indiana and attended school and the Brooksburg Baptist Church. She became a member and was baptized in the Ohio River at Brooksburg. In 1944, she was a Junior War Worker at the P.R. Mallory Company in Indianapolis. Elizabeth graduated from Madison High School, class of 1945. After graduation, Elizabeth worked for Fidelity and Casualty Insurance Company of New York at its Indianapolis branch office. On May 15, 1948, Elizabeth married Frederick McKay in their new home on the family farm. To this union were born three daughters, Linda Diane, Nancy Lynn and Darla Jean. In the early years of their marriage, Elizabeth moved her membership from Brooksburg Baptist Church in Brooksburg, Indiana to Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana. She and Fred had always lived on the farm in Switzerland County the 48 years of their marriage. Elizabeth continued to live there after the death of her husband. She enjoyed reading and sewing, as well as, baking. She loved her home and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived close to her family which was a joy and comfort to her.

