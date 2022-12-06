Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Ohio County clerk warns residents of jury duty scam
The Ohio County Circuit Clerk's office is warning residents of a scam circulating among residents across the county. They say the scam is in reference to Jury Duty. We're told scammers are calling people saying they are from the Circuit Clerk's office. The Clerk's Office says Jury Duty notices are...
WRBI Radio
Ripley County EMA reminds residents to register for Hyper-Reach
Ripley County, IN — Ripley County Emergency Management is reminding residents to sign up for the new mass notification system Hyper-Reach. The system is now available and allows for rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, texts, email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
WRBI Radio
Ruth A. Greiwe -81 of Westport
Ruth A. Greiwe, 81, of Greensburg, passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana inpatient facility. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Decatur County the daughter of Edwin & Opal (Wiggins) Burley. She has lived most of her life in Decatur County. She had graduated in 1959 from Sandcreek High School and attended a Business College in Columbus. She retired from the Postal Service in 2003. She and her husband, Tom owned and operated Briarwood Mobile Home Park in Westport. Ruth was a member of the Kitchen Cookies Home Economics Club, was a past president of Decatur County Extension Homemakers Club and she had also started girls’ softball in Decatur County. She enjoyed boating, fishing, wintering in Florida, antique cars, and the Oliver Super Series tractors. She married Thomas George Greiwe on June 6, 1959, at Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brad) Childs of Shelbyville; her son, Thomas Jeffrey (Sandra) Greiwe of Westport; her sister, Ruby Siler of Connersville; her grandchildren, Sara Rae Hampton, Thomas Joshua Greiwe, Morgan Childs, Adam (Sara) Childs, Benjamin (Andrea) Childs and her great grandchildren, Ashton and Ryker Hampton, Kyleigh, Amyah and Naomi Childs, Kennedy, Klara and Norah Childs, Kamden and Weston Greiwe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas George Greiwe; brother, Bob Burley; sister, Joyce Erskine and grandson, Lucas Childs. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jon Porter officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Aerie Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Burney Volunteer Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WRBI Radio
Hillenbrand Foundation joins BHS Ivy Tech 2.0 initiative through $100-K donation
— The Batesville Community School Corporation’s (BCSC) initiative to continue to provide tuition-free college classes to Batesville High School (BHS) students received additional support recently with the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation, Inc. Begun in 2013, this collaborative community effort has allowed Batesville’s...
Levi Strauss gets zoning ok to move ahead on largest building ever in Boone County — 1.26 million sq. ft.
The Levi Strauss company had a zoning map amendment approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on November 15, paving the way for the company to build the largest building in Boone County on approximately 137 acres of land at the south east quadrant of the Graves Road Interchange. The...
WRBI Radio
Mrs. Elizabeth (Potter) McKay
Mrs. Elizabeth (Potter) McKay, age 95, of near Lamb, Indiana, was born April 16, 1927 in Jefferson County, Indiana. She was the second child of Bradley and Kathleen (Thomas) Potter. Elizabeth passed away at 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana. She was a homemaker and co-owner of McKay Lumber Company in Vevay from 1974 – 1989. Elizabeth was a member of Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana and was Treasurer from January 1998 until the end of 2008. She spent her early years near Brooksburg, Indiana and attended school and the Brooksburg Baptist Church. She became a member and was baptized in the Ohio River at Brooksburg. In 1944, she was a Junior War Worker at the P.R. Mallory Company in Indianapolis. Elizabeth graduated from Madison High School, class of 1945. After graduation, Elizabeth worked for Fidelity and Casualty Insurance Company of New York at its Indianapolis branch office. On May 15, 1948, Elizabeth married Frederick McKay in their new home on the family farm. To this union were born three daughters, Linda Diane, Nancy Lynn and Darla Jean. In the early years of their marriage, Elizabeth moved her membership from Brooksburg Baptist Church in Brooksburg, Indiana to Union Baptist Church in Lamb, Indiana. She and Fred had always lived on the farm in Switzerland County the 48 years of their marriage. Elizabeth continued to live there after the death of her husband. She enjoyed reading and sewing, as well as, baking. She loved her home and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived close to her family which was a joy and comfort to her.
shelbycountypost.com
Man arrested in Johnson County after setting up meeting with what he thought was 14-year-old
On December 6, investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, was arrested for child solicitation - Level 4 Felony; dissemination of harmful matter to a minor - Level 6 Felony; patronizing a prostitute - A-Misdemeanor. Perry remains confined in the Johnson...
eaglecountryonline.com
Historic Versailles Building Being Restored as Event Venue, Hotel
RR2 Properties LLC recently received a grant through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Photo via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Tanglewood is coming soon in Versailles. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 10...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
WRBI Radio
Clara Ellen Houpey – 80 of Columbus
Clara Ellen Houpey, 80, of Columbus, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 4, 1942 in Letts, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Doles) Houpey. She was raised in Decatur County and had been a resident of Columbus since 1974. Clara was a 1960 graduate of Jackson Township High School and a member of the Westport Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her sister, Ruby Mae Henry of Westport;
Daily Standard
150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
WRBI Radio
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96
Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Hamilton, 96, Greensburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Morning Breeze in Greensburg. Born July 16, 1926, in Greensburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Thomas Raymond and Rose M. (Klene) Tumilty. Betty worked in the 1940’s and 50’s at Hamilton Kitchen on...
linknky.com
CVG sells 76 acres to Boone County
Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help
EATON — Investigators are now asking the public’s help for information, and are offering a reward, in the case of a missing Preble County woman who deputies believe is now dead. Tiffany Orona, 32, was reported as missing by her mother to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in...
OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County
According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking US 42 at Farmview in Union
UNION, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking US 42 at Farmview Drive in Union. Injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Ryle High School Marching Band to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
CINCINNATI — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. 2,402 Americans died and 1,178 Americans were wounded as a result of the attack on December 7, 1941, which resulted in President Franklin Roosevelt asking Congress for a Declaration of War and the United States formally joining the Allies in World War II.
