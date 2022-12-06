ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 10

Lisa Glassburg
4d ago

Proactive Patrol translates to, targeting vehicles for motor vehicle violations with the intent of searching car. The K-9 seems to alert on every vehicle . Just another reason to distrust police. if u ever sit on a jury one day, keep this in mind

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND

(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
TOWNSEND, DE
WMDT.com

Four arrested following drug investigation in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested four people Tuesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told officers began investigating a report of drug activity at a residence in the 1000 block of South Bradford Street. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 31-year-old Joshua Bryant, who was wanted by Dover Police, in front of the residence. Bryant was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time he was taken into custody.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
BreakingAC

Bridgeton man gets five years in brutal beating

A Bridgeton man was sentenced to five years in prison for a brutal beating that a man with a traumatic brain injury and severe eye damage. Calvin Clark, now 63, repeatedly beat the victim and threw him down two flights of stairs during the incident Oct. 8, 2021 on North Pear Street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WBTV

Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Gas Station

The alarm sounded at 5:20 this morning at US Gas on Bay Road in Dover. Police responded and found that someone broke the front door with a rock. Whoever did this stole money and $200 worth of merchandise. Police were not able to review any surveillance or obtain a description of the person who broke into the gas station. The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths

DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBRE

Man fatally injured while burning trash

DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning

Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
LINCOLN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy