Lisa Glassburg
4d ago
Proactive Patrol translates to, targeting vehicles for motor vehicle violations with the intent of searching car. The K-9 seems to alert on every vehicle . Just another reason to distrust police. if u ever sit on a jury one day, keep this in mind
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
WMDT.com
Four arrested following drug investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested four people Tuesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told officers began investigating a report of drug activity at a residence in the 1000 block of South Bradford Street. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 31-year-old Joshua Bryant, who was wanted by Dover Police, in front of the residence. Bryant was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time he was taken into custody.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
Oh Deer! Police In Maryland Searching For Buck Burglars On The Loose
Police in Maryland are on the lookout for a white-tailed buck that has gone missing from a Cecil County butcher shop. The Maryland Natural Resources Police issued an alert regarding a white-tailed buck that was seemingly stolen from the Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop in Cecil County by sticky-fingered …
Police: Man shot, killed outside school in Port Richmond
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a school in Port Richmond.
Maryland Natural Resources Police investigating theft of a deer in Cecil Co.
Maryland Natural Resources Police are looking for a stolen deer after it was taken from a butcher shop in Cecil County.
South Jersey Man Threw Another Man Down Stairs Causing Brain Injury: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Bridgeton was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a brutal assault, authorities said. Calvin Clark of North Pearl Street was sentenced in connection with an aggravated assault charge, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Clark was found guilty on Aug, 6, by...
Bridgeton man gets five years in brutal beating
A Bridgeton man was sentenced to five years in prison for a brutal beating that a man with a traumatic brain injury and severe eye damage. Calvin Clark, now 63, repeatedly beat the victim and threw him down two flights of stairs during the incident Oct. 8, 2021 on North Pear Street.
WBTV
Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
Galloway pair arrested with gun while on parole will remain jailed
Two Galloway Township men charged with brandishing a gun just months after each was released from prison will remain jailed. Kalief Lyons and Matthew Lynch are accused of confronting two people inside a vehicle Nov. 30, after what has been labeled a road rage incident in the area of Liberty Court in Galloway.
fox29.com
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
foxbaltimore.com
'ETG' Crips gang leader and member sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A U.S. District Judge has sentenced the leader and a member of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore to federal prison for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges. The leader 31-year-old Trayvon Hall, a.k.a "Tru" and "G Tru", was sentenced to 454 months in...
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
WGMD Radio
Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Gas Station
The alarm sounded at 5:20 this morning at US Gas on Bay Road in Dover. Police responded and found that someone broke the front door with a rock. Whoever did this stole money and $200 worth of merchandise. Police were not able to review any surveillance or obtain a description of the person who broke into the gas station. The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
WBOC
Del. Reports New Monthly Record for Suspected Overdose Deaths
DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43. This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County. Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they...
Man fatally injured while burning trash
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
WGMD Radio
Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning
Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
