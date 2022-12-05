ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus

Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?

Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe

The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?

Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Here’s Why You Can Occasionally See Chicago From SW Michigan

Lake Michigan is HUGE. And yet, we in Southwest Michigan, on occasion, can see the Chicago skyline from our shores. Why?. When I first moved to Michigan, I thought that this was a rare occurrence. But, lately, I've been seeing more and more posts in Facebook groups like What's Happening in Southwest Michigan that show this spectacle. So, what causes this?
Michigan Is A HUGE State, How Big Are We?

I literally have zero life. I think about random stuff like "how deep are the Great Lakes" or "how do planes actually lift off the ground". Another random thought I am thinking about right now is "how big is Michigan compared to the other states in the U.S.". If you...
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan

30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
These Are The Greatest Mysteries in Michigan, Illinois, & Indiana

Often times unsolved mysteries leave many wondering about their surroundings, especially when the mysteries involve disappearance or weird places. From mysterious lights and death to weirdly cursed stones, the mysteries that exist within the midwest are wild. Mysteries Unloaded is a TikTok page solely devoted to "going over mysteries and...
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
