4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus
Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Fulfill Your Winter Fix at Amazing Michigan Winter Festivals
Michigan is home to the Great Lakes and awesome winters. I think season change is awesome and I like almost every season in Michigan. The one I could do without is spring. I'm ok with going straight into summer immediately following winter. Winter can be a lot of fun for...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe
The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
99.1 WFMK
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Lansing?
Been in Lansing for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Here’s Why You Can Occasionally See Chicago From SW Michigan
Lake Michigan is HUGE. And yet, we in Southwest Michigan, on occasion, can see the Chicago skyline from our shores. Why?. When I first moved to Michigan, I thought that this was a rare occurrence. But, lately, I've been seeing more and more posts in Facebook groups like What's Happening in Southwest Michigan that show this spectacle. So, what causes this?
Michigan Is A HUGE State, How Big Are We?
I literally have zero life. I think about random stuff like "how deep are the Great Lakes" or "how do planes actually lift off the ground". Another random thought I am thinking about right now is "how big is Michigan compared to the other states in the U.S.". If you...
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan
30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
These Are Michigan’s Top 10 Companies Hiring Remote Workers
For the most part, the COVID-19 pandemic was a very terrible thing. But one good thing I believe came out of that is more companies seeing the value and benefit of offering partial or full remote work for employees. ZipRecruiter.com had this to say about the increase in remote jobs.
These Are The Greatest Mysteries in Michigan, Illinois, & Indiana
Often times unsolved mysteries leave many wondering about their surroundings, especially when the mysteries involve disappearance or weird places. From mysterious lights and death to weirdly cursed stones, the mysteries that exist within the midwest are wild. Mysteries Unloaded is a TikTok page solely devoted to "going over mysteries and...
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next month
A major supermarket chain just announced that it plans to open two new grocery store locations in Michigan next month. Read on to learn more. On January 26, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Meijer will open two new grocery store locations.
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
