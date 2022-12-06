ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

41nbc.com

Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Parents, grandmother of bed-ridden 4-year-old arrested on cruelty charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The parents and grandmother of a four-year-old girl are in jail on cruelty charges after the girl was found in, what deputies call, "a vulnerable state". According to reports from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, during a medical assessment on Wednesday, the child was found lying on her bed with her feeding tube in place, but her oxygen and pulse oximeter were disconnected.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Fatal wreck Twiggs County, ongoing investigation

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia State Patrol Post Dublin is conducting an open investigation on a fatal wreck that occurred on December 7th. GSP reports that a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I-16 near GA 122 when it struck a Kia Forte Sedan in the rear. The driver...
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man

Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
CORDELE, GA
WRDW-TV

81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning that an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta. At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Person dead after house fire in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a house fire in Dodge County according to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. They say it happened in Milan around 11:00 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road on Wednesday. “The victim was recovered...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Jones County officers looking for man who fled from traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Jones County sheriffs have identified a driver who fled from officers after a traffic stop. Sergeant Carr and Investigator Hall attempted to stop a vehicle on Joycliff road for a traffic violation on Friday. The driver, now identified as Cemren Freeman, got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man hospitalized after train strikes vehicle in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 71-year-old man was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:15 at the railroad crossing at Tift College Drive, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said Forsyth Police officers and Monroe County deputies responded.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

