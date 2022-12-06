Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
Coroner needs help identifying man found shot and killed in Macon parking lot
MACON, Ga. — A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Jones said several shell casings were found near him at 6211 Thomaston Road. His identity is unknown at this time and needs the public's help in identifying him.
20-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is dead after a Thursday night motorcycle accident, according to Coroner James Williams. The accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road. The motorcycle was traveling south on Carl Vinson Parkway and collided with...
wgxa.tv
Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
19-year-old woman killed in rear-end crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was killed in an accident on I-16 in Twiggs County on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol. 19-year-old Khamya Ellis of Columbus was a passenger in a Kia Forte that was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the same direction. The Jeep hit the Forte in the rear.
wgxa.tv
Parents, grandmother of bed-ridden 4-year-old arrested on cruelty charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The parents and grandmother of a four-year-old girl are in jail on cruelty charges after the girl was found in, what deputies call, "a vulnerable state". According to reports from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, during a medical assessment on Wednesday, the child was found lying on her bed with her feeding tube in place, but her oxygen and pulse oximeter were disconnected.
wgxa.tv
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
wgxa.tv
Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
1 Dead, 1 hurt after shooting and attempted armed robbery in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a man dead on Watson Boulevard on Monday night. Police say they responded to a call around 9:44 p.m. about an armed robbery at American Philly N Wing on 1307 Watson Boulevard near Vernon Drive.
41nbc.com
1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
Houston County judge sentences 41-year-old man to 20 years in prison on heroin trafficking charges
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was convicted by a Houston County jury on heroin trafficking charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on July 23, 2019, Warner Robins Police investigators found a bag of drugs on the floor of the defendant's car during a traffic stop.
wgxa.tv
Fatal wreck Twiggs County, ongoing investigation
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia State Patrol Post Dublin is conducting an open investigation on a fatal wreck that occurred on December 7th. GSP reports that a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I-16 near GA 122 when it struck a Kia Forte Sedan in the rear. The driver...
southgatv.com
Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man
Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
wgxa.tv
Father speaks out after son was attacked at Northside High School
Warner Robins, Ga(WGXA)-- Chris Clay said his son was attacked at Northside High School on Monday. Clay tells WXGA news that the fight broke out in the restroom and that it all started with one student. Clay said, "[the male student] kept messing with him and my son was repeatedly...
WRDW-TV
81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning that an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta. At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.
Person dead after house fire in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a house fire in Dodge County according to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. They say it happened in Milan around 11:00 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road on Wednesday. “The victim was recovered...
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Jones County officers looking for man who fled from traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Jones County sheriffs have identified a driver who fled from officers after a traffic stop. Sergeant Carr and Investigator Hall attempted to stop a vehicle on Joycliff road for a traffic violation on Friday. The driver, now identified as Cemren Freeman, got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
41nbc.com
Man hospitalized after train strikes vehicle in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 71-year-old man was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:15 at the railroad crossing at Tift College Drive, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said Forsyth Police officers and Monroe County deputies responded.
