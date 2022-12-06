Read full article on original website
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
Auburn school bus driver shortage leads to 14 cancelled bus routes each week
AUBURN (WGME) -- At least two school bus runs every single day for the past three weeks have been canceled in Auburn, according to our media partners at the Sun Journal. The district says they don't have enough drivers and they've been doubling up routes to try to overcome the shortage.
Lisbon Public Works employee helps woman cross sidewalk under construction
LISBON (WGME) -- A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday. Lisbon Public Works employee Johnny Westleigh was working on Main Street when he noticed a woman with a cane approaching an uneven sidewalk. Westleigh offered her his arm, and the two crossed the sidewalk...
Police say multiple people are dead in Castine crash on Saturday
CASTINE, Maine (WGME) -- A car crash in Castine resulted in multiple fatalities early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The crash occurred on December 10th, at approximately 2:07 am. Maine State Police say the crash involved one vehicle, with several occupants, headed south on Shore Rd (Route 166). According to...
Woman killed, another injured in separate vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says one woman was killed and another was injured in separate crashes Wednesday evening. Police say the first crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street. Investigators say 24-year-old Mariyum Msika of Morocco was crossing East Ave....
Crews searching for Maine woman who disappeared from home in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says it is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to find 71-year-old Francine Laporte of St. George. Wardens say Francine was reported missing by her husband Wednesday afternoon. He told police he awoke to find that Francine was not...
Portland Trails hopes to clean up area filled with garbage, homeless encampments
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland trail meant for enjoying the outdoors has been totally trashed. The part of Bayside Trail connecting to Anderson Street is littered with garbage and homeless encampments. A manager at Portland Trails says it's been like this for weeks and is only getting worse. Some business...
Construction begins on new affordable housing development in Bridgton
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- Construction has begun on a new development of affordable apartments for low-income 55+ Mainers in Bridgton. Developers Collaborative says the construction at 15 Harrison Road will take approximately 13 months. The development is expected to open in December 2023. According to Developers Collaborative, the housing development is...
Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium
TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
Remains of Maine man who left hospital against medical advice found in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Police say they have identified the remains of a man who was found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department says the remains were found off Old County Road on Nov. 24. On Wednesday, the remains were identified by the Office of...
Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
Lewiston leaders consider plan to crack down on where homeless can camp out
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. They say it's all designed to improve public safety. Lewiston city councilors are considering a new ordinance for unhoused people in the community. The more restrictive policy would ban people...
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
Auburn celebrates holidays with tree-lighting ceremony
AUBURN (WGME) -- Auburn celebrated the holidays Thursday with a tree-lighting ceremony and celebration. The Auburn Housing Authority donated the 35-foot spruce. Thursday night's event featured Santa, with a city escort, along with a Christmas shopping village that opened last weekend. It will be open each Thursday and Friday from...
Salvation Army collects donations for 'Red Kettle Challenge' in Windham
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a big day for the Salvation Army, which held the "National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge." The Salvation Army in Portland took part, collecting donations at the Walmart in Windham. The organization says donations collected Friday will be doubled. Captain Mike Harper says money...
High school basketball season officially begins across Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The high school basketball season is officially underway. Lewiston and Portland got things started Thursday night, and Friday features a full slate of Maine hoops. In Portland, the Deering Rams are ready to battle Bonny Eagle. The Scots are coached by first-year head coach Danielle Pinkham,...
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
