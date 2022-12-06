ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, ME

WPFO

Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Police say multiple people are dead in Castine crash on Saturday

CASTINE, Maine (WGME) -- A car crash in Castine resulted in multiple fatalities early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The crash occurred on December 10th, at approximately 2:07 am. Maine State Police say the crash involved one vehicle, with several occupants, headed south on Shore Rd (Route 166). According to...
CASTINE, ME
WPFO

Construction begins on new affordable housing development in Bridgton

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- Construction has begun on a new development of affordable apartments for low-income 55+ Mainers in Bridgton. Developers Collaborative says the construction at 15 Harrison Road will take approximately 13 months. The development is expected to open in December 2023. According to Developers Collaborative, the housing development is...
BRIDGTON, ME
WPFO

Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium

TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
TURNER, ME
WPFO

Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Auburn celebrates holidays with tree-lighting ceremony

AUBURN (WGME) -- Auburn celebrated the holidays Thursday with a tree-lighting ceremony and celebration. The Auburn Housing Authority donated the 35-foot spruce. Thursday night's event featured Santa, with a city escort, along with a Christmas shopping village that opened last weekend. It will be open each Thursday and Friday from...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Salvation Army collects donations for 'Red Kettle Challenge' in Windham

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a big day for the Salvation Army, which held the "National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge." The Salvation Army in Portland took part, collecting donations at the Walmart in Windham. The organization says donations collected Friday will be doubled. Captain Mike Harper says money...
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

High school basketball season officially begins across Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The high school basketball season is officially underway. Lewiston and Portland got things started Thursday night, and Friday features a full slate of Maine hoops. In Portland, the Deering Rams are ready to battle Bonny Eagle. The Scots are coached by first-year head coach Danielle Pinkham,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
PORTLAND, ME

