Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health
Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
Free rides or improved service? QLine riders debate on how Michigan taxpayer money should be spent
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major investment was recently sent to the governor for her signature, committing $85-million for 17 years to keep rides free on Detroit's QLine. The money is needed, according to operators, and would make up just more than half of the annual budget. Day in and...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meets Okemos fourth graders on Capitol tour
LANSING, Mich. — Every year, hundreds of elementary school kids come to the Michigan Capitol to learn about state history and government. But, one lucky group of Okemos fourth graders got a chance to chat with the governor, and FOX 47 tagged along to check it out. “This is...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor's race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor's race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She's asking a court to throw out certified results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
AG's office warns of puppy scam ahead of the holiday season
(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General is issuing a puppy scam warning ahead of the holiday season. “I urge future pet owners to remain extra vigilant and to do their research when purchasing a puppy whether they are shopping online, in-store or buying from a breeder,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are always looking for ways to take advantage of consumers.”
Oakland University welcomes esports fall championship
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s almost time for Michigan’s elite high school esports gamers to suit up their jerseys and headsets for a major competition. A fall championship featuring several metro Detroit teams will take place Friday and Saturday, on the campus of Oakland University. Freshman Gabriel...
