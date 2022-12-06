ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation. One of the places it’s illustrated clearly is Ann Arbor; we spent just minutes in a grocery store parking lot and met several people willing to voice their frustrations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health

Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan. The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor's race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor's race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She's asking a court to throw out certified results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
ARIZONA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

AG's office warns of puppy scam ahead of the holiday season

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General is issuing a puppy scam warning ahead of the holiday season. “I urge future pet owners to remain extra vigilant and to do their research when purchasing a puppy whether they are shopping online, in-store or buying from a breeder,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are always looking for ways to take advantage of consumers.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Oakland University welcomes esports fall championship

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s almost time for Michigan’s elite high school esports gamers to suit up their jerseys and headsets for a major competition. A fall championship featuring several metro Detroit teams will take place Friday and Saturday, on the campus of Oakland University. Freshman Gabriel...
ROCHESTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy