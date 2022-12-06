Read full article on original website
Related
Which Cast Member of “The Andy Griffith Show” Was From Petoskey, Michigan?
Which regular cast member of “The Andy Griffith Show” was born in Petoskey, Michigan? Was it Andy? Barney? Aunt Bee? Opie? Ernest T. Bass? Helen Crump? Thelma Lou? Gomer? Goober? Floyd the barber?. Ten times NO. The Michigander who became one of Mayberry’s most beloved characters was Hal...
Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus
Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0