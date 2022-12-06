It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like the Pacific Northwest oven in June 2021, this heat dome caused air conditioners from Sacramento to El Paso to Colorado Springs to work overtime?

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO