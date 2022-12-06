ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Mild and sunny weekend

Conditions will be mild and pleasant this weekend before the next snowstorm comes through the state. Toy Drive at underway at Rocky Mountain Hospital. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Advocates react to wolf reintroduction draft plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its draft wolf reintroduction plan Friday, and a group for endangered animal advocates feels there are already changes that need to be made. Gabby Easterwood reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Now homeless, man lost everything in apartment fire

Thomas Purdy lost everything when his apartment building was destroyed in a fire. That includes the loss of the love of his life and her young daughter. Courtney Fromm reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Windy, mild Thursday

It'll be a breezy day tomorrow with mild temperatures in store for the weekend. Person of interest wanted in Arapahoe County death. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 28-year-old man who may have...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$20,000 reward offered in bystander's killing

A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather and injured three others. It's now been unsolved for more than a year, but new video shows a suspected vehicle. Talya Cunningham reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver is preparing for waves of more migrants

An influx of migrants from South and Central America has appeared in Denver. Vicente Arenas reports. What's the future of the Colorado GOP?. On "Colorado Point of View" this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight

A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Next chance for snow in Denver

Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Quiet through weekend, snow chance next week

Denver's weather will stay mild and quiet through the weekend with better chances for snow moving in at the start of next week.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What's the future of the Colorado GOP?

On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown talks about her future and the future of the Republican party in the state. On “Colorado Point of View” this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown talks about her future and the future of the Republican party in the state.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Guns seized from Club Q suspect in 2021 arrest

Law enforcement says the weapons seized from the Club Q shooting suspect after a 2021 bomb threat arrest were never returned. Joshua Short reports. FOX31 and...
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

Big Pivots: Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder

It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like the Pacific Northwest oven in June 2021, this heat dome caused air conditioners from Sacramento to El Paso to Colorado Springs to work overtime?
COLORADO STATE

