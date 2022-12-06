Read full article on original website
New Habitat House Dedication December 18
BOONE, Iowa—The public is invited to attend this celebration that includes tours of Brianna and Hazel Rohde’s efficient new house. Special presentations will be made and refreshments will be served. Receiving keys to their new house will highlight the day for the Rohde family. As with all Habitat...
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Michael “Mike” Stokka
BOONE, Iowa—A Celebration of Life Service has been set for 78 year old Michael “Mike” Stokka of Mankato, Minnesota and formerly of Boone, Iowa. Mike passed away on October 30, 2022. Mike was a Boone High School graduate “Class of ’62”. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Cobblestone Inn in Boone, Iowa.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Council Identifies Goals for Next Fiscal Year
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone City Council has identified goals for the city and staff in the next fiscal year beginning in July 2023. The first goal is to continue efforts dealing with nuisance abatement and demolition of property. Most of the focus has been on residential properties, but Council Member Eli Stines wanted to also include vacant and blighted commercial property.
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
Woman left with questions after she was unable to fill her Walgreens prescription after painful surgery
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A St. Charles woman is left with questions after Walgreens wouldn't fulfill her prescription after a painful surgery. Joy Linn had knee surgery the day before Thanksgiving. She tells KCCI all was going well with her recovery until she ran out of her prescription...
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
Fort Dodge parents allegedly drowned baby in bathtub just after birth, affidavit says
Shocking new details about the death of a Fort Dodge newborn and the investigation that resulted in murder charges against her parents have been revealed in court documents.
Despite Knocked Out Tooth & Postgame Injury, Iowa Beats ISU [PICS]
(Above) Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, & Gabbie Marshall celebrate a 4th quarter turnover by Iowa State, with the Cyclones' Ashley Joens looking on. Wednesday night's intrastate rivalry between #16 Iowa and #10 Iowa State didn't disappoint. An ugly first half filled with the tension of the importance of the game, especially for Iowa, resembled a heavyweight bout with few "punches" landed. In the 3rd quarter, the Hawkeyes' offense began to soar as their defense suffocated the Cyclones.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
