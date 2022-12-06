ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Pennsylvania man found squatting in Naples home he ‘fell in love with’

The Naples Police Department says this is a story you just can’t make up. Officers arrested a squatter living in a condemned home in Olde Naples on Wednesday. Police say Alexander Rowland, 27, of Pennsylvania, casually walked out of the home on 6th Avenue South and he acted as though he belonged there, but he didn’t.
NAPLES, FL

