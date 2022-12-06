Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Pennsylvania man found squatting in Naples home he ‘fell in love with’
The Naples Police Department says this is a story you just can’t make up. Officers arrested a squatter living in a condemned home in Olde Naples on Wednesday. Police say Alexander Rowland, 27, of Pennsylvania, casually walked out of the home on 6th Avenue South and he acted as though he belonged there, but he didn’t.
WINKNEWS.com
45-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Golden Gate
Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was killed in a crash in Golden Gate on Friday night. Troopers say a car was driving north on 41st Street SW around 6:45 p.m. when it hit the back of a bicycle being ridden by a 45-year-old man from Naples. FHP says the...
Comments / 1