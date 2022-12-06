Read full article on original website
Eater
New Wolseley Owner Plans First Restaurant Without Corbin and King
A Soho seafood palace will open in May 2023, after four years of planning — and without its original architects. Manzi’s is the first restaurant from the Wolseley Hospitality Group, née Corbin and King, which now operates its portfolio of low-key luxury London restaurants without its founding names.
Eater
Downtown French Restaurant Le Politique Is Really, Truly, Permanently Closed
Sprawling downtown French restaurant Le Politique is officially, permanently closed to make way for a new food business, a representative from its restaurant group New Waterloo told Eater. It will make way for a new restaurant from Michael Mina at 110 San Antonio Street in the Second Street district, slated to open in mid-2023.
Eater
World-Famous Fried Chicken Champ Willie Mae’s Has Arrived in Venice
The Willie Mae’s wait is over, Los Angeles. The first full-fledged, not-in-New-Orleans restaurant from the famous James Beard Award-winning family has arrived in Venice, meaning that — starting tomorrow — some of America’s best fried chicken is right here. Willie Mae’s is a cultural institution for...
Eater
This Speakeasy Bar Is Hidden Below a Flushing Ramen Joint
Did New York City need another speakeasy? Probably not. But Shaku Ramen, a new Flushing restaurant neighboring an H Mart, has a hidden bar downstairs, according to QNS.com. Enter through the kitchen and down a flight of stairs and find the 25-seat Below Shaku, in a room with black granite walls and red accents. While upstairs the focus is on ramen in casual digs, Below Shaku is meant to be more luxurious with bottle service, and DIY cocktails with soju and fresh juice. The speakeasy is open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday starting on December 15; upstairs, Shaku Ramen operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, at 156-30 Northern Boulevard, near Depot Road.
Eater
The Macallan and Roka Akor Will Open a Tasting Menu Restaurant Highlighting Scotch
When two brands get together, it’s a recipe for romance — especially during the holidays. Roka Akor, the Japanese-style restaurant chain known for sushi and steak, has partnered with The Macallan – one of the world’s best-known Scotch distilleries – for an unusual dining and drinking experience in River North.
Eater
Stylish Cocktail Lounge Pacific Standard Will Open a New Hotel Bar in Salem
Star bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg have a natural habitat, and it’s the hotel bar. The Clyde Common (formerly within the Ace Hotel) alums are expanding their bar Pacific Standard, whose original location opened in May 2022 inside Southeast Portland’s Kex Hotel. The bar...
Eater
Lord’s Is British Meat Done Right
As New York continues to drown in generic brasseries and chophouses — venues where most diners could recite the menu from memory without ever seeing it in the first place — a damn fine Greenwich Village restaurant is packing the house with gutsy British fare. Tripe jiggles in...
Eater
Chef Anthony Strong Is Launching a Pasta Comeback in the Inner Richmond
Chef Anthony Strong made headlines as one of the first chefs in San Francisco to fold in a market and supply store at his now-closed Mission restaurant Prairie at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. When that shuttered in August 2020, he capital-P pivoted to running a private outdoor catering service, run out of a camper van he dubbed SuperStella, in 2021.
Eater
Sietsema’s 10 Worst Dishes of 2022
During the most difficult days of COVID, professional restaurant critics cushioned their blows, soft-pedaling negative comments out of fear their words could threaten the survival of restaurants. My own annual worst dishes list was thought to be inappropriate and wasn’t assigned in 2020 and 2021. At the time, it made sense: Who needed more negativity in an already deeply negative time? But now that restaurants have survived and even flourished, and meals have suffered severe price inflation, vehement criticism seems germane again, and the public seems to love it.
Eater
Georgetown’s New L’Avant-Garde Is a Polished Portal to Paris
The goal behind Georgetown’s new modern brasserie is to appear and function as though it were plucked from the streets of Paris. L’Avant-Garde (2915 M Street NW) opened in Georgetown on Wednesday, December 7 next door to cocktail cove L’Annexe. The two were meant to open as a pair, but like many pre-2020 plans, this one was foiled by the pandemic. The chic drinking retreat opened in fall 2019 but its sit-down sibling, held up by permits, missed that crucial moment before the world turned upside down.
Eater
Everywhere to Watch Every Team in the World Cup in London
Football at its best is an exceptionally simple game: groups of people brought together to try and kick a ball into the back of a net. Whenever and wherever this takes place, there will be other groups of people brought together to watch it happen. World Cups do this better than any other form of the game on the planet. This is in spite of the location of the 2022 event. Qatar won this tournament in extremely dubious circumstances; its human rights record, which includes criminalising homosexuality, is at odds with so much of what the World Cup purports to stand for.
Eater
How This East Bay Fine Dining Alum Pivoted to Nostalgic Vegan Baked Goods
Focaccia sandwiches smeared with avocado pesto and pickled onions. Creamy banana tahini galette and spiced persimmon cake so well-flavored the scent of the flowering California tree ascends from the table. And all of it made without a bit of animal product, just the way Over Yonder Bakehouse owner Jessica Burnley likes it. “I think vegan pastries just need to be more accessible in general,” Burnley says. “In a world of perfect-ness, you go into a coffee shop and there’s just as much variety for both vegan and non-vegan pastries.”
Eater
Modern Izakaya Melding Japanese and Mexican Cuisine Comes to La Mesa
An East County sushi bar and grill has been transformed into a stylish and modern, 35-seat izakaya, bringing a fresh dining option to La Mesa via a menu that spotlights wagyu beef as well as dishes that mixes Japanese and Mexican flavors and techniques. Izakaya Maize is the first solo restaurant from chef Nate Horton, whose resume includes stops at the Marine Room, Blue Boheme, and Animae. For the past number of years, Horton has been the right hand of Swagyu owner Steve Brown, supporting Brown through his Cosecha pop-ups and his stint at the now Michelin-starred Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco as well as helping to develop the Swagyu brand of restaurants and butcher shops.
Eater
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
Eater
Mind Erasers Are Having a Major Moment in D.C.
D.C. bars have revived retro spirits and throwback cocktails in a big way this year. This spring, blue Curacao staged a comeback in drinks around the city. Now the Mind Eraser—a fizzy, potent party starter born in early aughts-era clubs—is the latest back-in-style story to tell. Considered a...
