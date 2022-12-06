Matthew Marsden, an actor who has appeared in five episodes of Amazon’s Reacher, took to Twitter to say he lost a role last week because he’s unvaccinated. He went on to blast Hollywood for what he described as a bias against conservatives, and accused conservatives in the industry of not doing enough to support each other. “The fact is that conservatives that speak out are not supported by their ‘team,’” he tweeted. “You get cancelled, it’s on you. … It has to change.” The actor, who also appeared in Black Hawk Down, didn’t specify what role he got booted from.One of the reasons I spoke out on Twitter is because I saw that people felt like they didn’t have a say. I am aware of the risks involved and I appreciate the dms supporting me. I lost a job last week because I am unvaccinated and I will not lie about it. If more people stood up— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 8, 2022 Read it at Mediaite

