Read full article on original website
Related
Best streaming TV deals this holiday season: Philo, Peacock, HBO Max, more
Holiday sales are in full swing and this includes some pretty sweet deals on digital streaming services. Monthly subscriptions for many on-demand entertainment services have seen rising prices throughout this year of inflation. But good news is on the horizon for the new year. Several streaming services are offering deals.
‘Reacher’ Actor Blasts Hollywood After Losing Role Over Vax Status
Matthew Marsden, an actor who has appeared in five episodes of Amazon’s Reacher, took to Twitter to say he lost a role last week because he’s unvaccinated. He went on to blast Hollywood for what he described as a bias against conservatives, and accused conservatives in the industry of not doing enough to support each other. “The fact is that conservatives that speak out are not supported by their ‘team,’” he tweeted. “You get cancelled, it’s on you. … It has to change.” The actor, who also appeared in Black Hawk Down, didn’t specify what role he got booted from.One of the reasons I spoke out on Twitter is because I saw that people felt like they didn’t have a say. I am aware of the risks involved and I appreciate the dms supporting me. I lost a job last week because I am unvaccinated and I will not lie about it. If more people stood up— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 8, 2022 Read it at Mediaite
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0