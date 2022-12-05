Fans Love Jenna Ortega But Joy Sunday Stole Our Hearts In Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Series

Everyone’s ranting and raving about Netflix’s new series “ Wednesday ,” which follows Wednesday Addams on her journey to mastering her psychic abilities and a multitude of other new discoveries. Fans are realizing the cast is full of fresh faces like Joy Sunday, who portrays Wednesday’s Nevermore nemesis early on, Bianca Barclay. Check out a gallery of Joy Sunday’s most gorgeous photos inside.

The fan-favorite pilot series follows Wednesday, portrayed by Jenna Ortega, as she attends Nevermore Academy for the first time. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

The early episodes in the season revealed that Wednesday would be faced with a classmate, who is just as smart, quick-witted and magnetic as her. The series introduces Bianca Barclay, who is a siren and Nevermore’s most popular student.

Bianca is played by Joy Sunday, who first made her TV debut as a top-of-show guest star on CBS’ “MacGyver” in 2016. She was awarded her SAG card when appearing in Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair” in 2020.

The Staten Island born Nigerian actress and filmmaker completed theatre training at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School and graduated from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with an honors degree in Critical Studies. Alongside her major acting appearances, Joy has also made multiple TV and movie appearances, produced a number of short films, and ventured into audiobook narration.

In a recent interview with New York Live TV, Sunday shares more on her character in the Netflix series. When describing Bianca’s siren powers she says, “Bianca is the Queen Bee of Nevermore.” She goes on to say that, “She [Bianca] has the ability to magically persuade people with her words. She’s smart, quick-witted and magnetic.”

Sunday describes Bianca as “Wednesday’s equal” when explaining why the two had a bit of a feud in the beginning.

We are stanning Sunday’s stellar acting abilities, grace, poise and that gorgeous face!

Check out a gallery of our favorite Joy Sunday photos below:

