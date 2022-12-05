Read full article on original website
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
10 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Since I moved to Michigan back in June, I have made it my sole mission to find out all of the crazy things that Michigan has to offer. From figuring out new foods to not allowing myself to say the word pop for soda, Michigan has quite a few unique attributes.
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe
The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan
30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
These Are Michigan’s Top 10 Companies Hiring Remote Workers
For the most part, the COVID-19 pandemic was a very terrible thing. But one good thing I believe came out of that is more companies seeing the value and benefit of offering partial or full remote work for employees. ZipRecruiter.com had this to say about the increase in remote jobs.
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
More Vintage Photos of Jackson, Michigan: Part 5
I don't know about most people, but I sure do enjoy digging up and viewing old photos and memorabilia from years and years ago....especially from places we're very familiar with. For this new Jackson gallery – the fifth one – I found some images I hadn't seen before in the...
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend: Holiday Activities Galore!
Holiday activities are in full swing around Lansing and Mid-Michigan!. Here's a look at some of the holiday fun planned December 8-11, 2022. Celebrate Christmas Harry Potter style at Howell Nature Center! Winter at Hogwarts is slated to take place Friday night (12/9) from 5pm to 7pm. Decorate a wand, create potions, and meet a myriad of magical creatures (including owls). Dress up in your house robes or as your favorite character! Pre-registration is required.
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
Could It Beeee Anymore Adorable? ‘Friends’ Village At Bronner’s Frankenmuth
'Friends' was a very highly rated show with Michiganders (like every other state in the US) from 1994-2004. Still today, you can't swing a 'smelly cat' without finding re-run marathons on TV. Now, our very own World's Largest Christmas Store, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland is selling something amazing for your holiday...
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
Michigan Named One of the Top 10 Easiest States to Own a Home
Owning your own home is a big slice of the American dream. It doesn't matter if you want a white picket fence or not, having your own space is something truly special. While 2022 has been a difficult year to purchase a home with bidding wars starting in cities like Grand Rapids happening during the first half of the year. That doesn't mean your dreams of owning a home in Michigan should go out the window.
How Did Michigan State Police Cruisers Get The Nickname “Blue Goose”?
I've always loved the look of a Michigan State Police cruiser. Unless it's in my rearview mirror pulling me over speeding, I don't like that at all. Recently on social media, I've seen posts about events with the Michigan State Police called "Stuff A Blue Goose" and it had a picture of an MSP Cruiser.
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
