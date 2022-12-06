ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado memorial walk to be held Saturday morning in Mayfield

MAYFIELD — Rain or shine, the Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold the memorial walk on Saturday in Mayfield. The 2-mile walk will be from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to Mayfield Court Square. Organizers say it's a chance to honor the lives lost because of...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

WATCH: Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson presentation on December 2021 tornado outbreak

Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson is giving a presentation looking back at the December 2021 tornado outbreak that devastated several communities in the Local 6 area. Trent recently appeared in episode one of Netflix's new hit series "Earthstorm." Speaking at the McCracken County Public Library Thursday night, he'll talk about his experience covering the tornado outbreak. Trent has been forecasting at Local 6 for 15 years, and has won the Kentucky Associated Press Best Weather Anchor Award four times. He was promoted to chief meteorologist in June of 2020.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall, winter 2022 graduates walk the stage at Murray State

MURRAY, KY — A total of 716 degree applicants from 26 states and 11 countries comprised the fall/winter 2022 graduating class at Murray State University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Degree applicants included doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. Honorary doctorates were...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Popular KET 'News Quiz' host to visit Mayfield elementary students

MAYFIELD, KY — Kelsey Starks — host of one of KET's most popular educational shows — will visit Mayfield Elementary 4th grade students for an hour long presentation on Dec. 15, school officials say. According to a Thursday release, Starks is the host of "News Quiz," a...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Dream Center reminds Marshall County families affected by tornado to sign their children up for Dec. 10 Christmas gift distribution

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Dream Center will help distribute Christmas gifts to Marshall County children affected by last year's devastating tornado outbreak on Saturday, at a reception following the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group's event, Hope: An Anniversary Observance. The event is being held in partnership...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Tiny homes provide safe, secure housing for tornado survivors

MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak destroyed buildings, businesses and communities. But amid the chaos, there continues to be hope. Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure. The tiny homes act as transitional...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wakeup Weather: 12/08/2022

PADUCAH — Light to moderate rain across our region with showers clearing out by early afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10

Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Commemorative service held on Saturday for December 2021 tornado outbreak

MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield and Graves County governments are sponsoring a service to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. The service, "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Graves County High School gymnasium on 1220 Eagles Way. The public is invited to attend.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board

PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
PADUCAH, KY

