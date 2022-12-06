Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson is giving a presentation looking back at the December 2021 tornado outbreak that devastated several communities in the Local 6 area. Trent recently appeared in episode one of Netflix's new hit series "Earthstorm." Speaking at the McCracken County Public Library Thursday night, he'll talk about his experience covering the tornado outbreak. Trent has been forecasting at Local 6 for 15 years, and has won the Kentucky Associated Press Best Weather Anchor Award four times. He was promoted to chief meteorologist in June of 2020.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO