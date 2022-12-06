Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City Cram the Cruiser to benefit Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Police Department is participating in Cram the Cruiser to help local families in need this holiday season. According to a Friday release, a cruiser will be parked in front of City Hall at 861 East 5th Avenue in Calvert City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 through 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
Spirit of Giving Toy Drive over halfway to goal of 8,000 donations with 1 week to go
PADUCAH — Over 5,000 Christmas gifts have already been collected for children and teens in our Local 6 Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. Can you help us reach 8,000 by Dec. 16?. If you would like to give-back this Christmas, consider dropping off a new, unwrapped gift at your participating Regions Bank location.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado memorial walk to be held Saturday morning in Mayfield
MAYFIELD — Rain or shine, the Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold the memorial walk on Saturday in Mayfield. The 2-mile walk will be from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to Mayfield Court Square. Organizers say it's a chance to honor the lives lost because of...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH: Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson presentation on December 2021 tornado outbreak
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson is giving a presentation looking back at the December 2021 tornado outbreak that devastated several communities in the Local 6 area. Trent recently appeared in episode one of Netflix's new hit series "Earthstorm." Speaking at the McCracken County Public Library Thursday night, he'll talk about his experience covering the tornado outbreak. Trent has been forecasting at Local 6 for 15 years, and has won the Kentucky Associated Press Best Weather Anchor Award four times. He was promoted to chief meteorologist in June of 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fall, winter 2022 graduates walk the stage at Murray State
MURRAY, KY — A total of 716 degree applicants from 26 states and 11 countries comprised the fall/winter 2022 graduating class at Murray State University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Degree applicants included doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. Honorary doctorates were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Popular KET 'News Quiz' host to visit Mayfield elementary students
MAYFIELD, KY — Kelsey Starks — host of one of KET's most popular educational shows — will visit Mayfield Elementary 4th grade students for an hour long presentation on Dec. 15, school officials say. According to a Thursday release, Starks is the host of "News Quiz," a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Dream Center reminds Marshall County families affected by tornado to sign their children up for Dec. 10 Christmas gift distribution
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Dream Center will help distribute Christmas gifts to Marshall County children affected by last year's devastating tornado outbreak on Saturday, at a reception following the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group's event, Hope: An Anniversary Observance. The event is being held in partnership...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tiny homes provide safe, secure housing for tornado survivors
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak destroyed buildings, businesses and communities. But amid the chaos, there continues to be hope. Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure. The tiny homes act as transitional...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wakeup Weather: 12/08/2022
PADUCAH — Light to moderate rain across our region with showers clearing out by early afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield hosting several events to commemorate one-year after deadly tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, KY — Tornado survivors in Graves County are commemorating the one year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak with a celebration of hope. Along with several other events throughout the day, the county is partnering with the city of Mayfield to hold a memorial service, remembering the past year and looking toward the future.
wpsdlocal6.com
Commemorative service held on Saturday for December 2021 tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield and Graves County governments are sponsoring a service to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. The service, "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Graves County High School gymnasium on 1220 Eagles Way. The public is invited to attend.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP chapter responds to texts with racist connotations sent by city commissioner
PADUCAH — We have new details to report about what's next for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after text messages with racist connotations he sent were made public. Guess sent the texts, which were about city commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, to a city employee. Guess texted the city employee:...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board
PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Agricultural manufacturing company investing $12.5 million to build new factory in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An Iowa-based company that manufactures tilling blades and other agricultural and construction tools is investing $12.5 million to open a new facility in Graves County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The plant is expected to create 80 jobs. The governor's office says Osmundson Mfg....
wpsdlocal6.com
Ordained clergy member, county resident selected as Lyon County Sheriff's Office chaplain
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain. The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October. Laird is a Lyon County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Interstate 69 restricted to one lane in Marshall County on Monday, Tuesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Both north and southbound traffic on Interstate 69 in Marshall County will be restricted to one lane between the 42 and 44 mile marker on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. This will allow clearing of debris from the Clarks River Bridge and overflow...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
Comments / 0