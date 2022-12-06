It can be the most wonderful time of the year for many, but for those charged with handling the mountains of household waste generated during the holiday season it can get frustrating…and potentially dangerous when consumers mix up what to toss and what to recycle. And the fact that some paper can be recycled and other paper must be tossed only adds to the confusion, so the Wisconsin DNR has come up with guidance that should help make things a bit less messy.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO