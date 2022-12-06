The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s price and recovery. SOL trades with lower volumes, and a potential drop could occur. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key level for a month now. The level was reached after a sharp sell-off. That gives buyers the confidence that SOL is consolidating ahead of a potential takeoff. However, it is also true that SOL is just one potential bear leg, and the token will hit levels at or below $10. Fundamentals have not been favourable either.

2 DAYS AGO