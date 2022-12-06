Read full article on original website
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple will lose against the SEC. Here is how XRP is behaving
XRP has been trading at or slightly below the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case against Ripple. XRP awaits further triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) is still in waiting mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as if buyers are not sure if to break above. They are, however, relentless in letting bears take the price below this level. Who wins?
MATIC set to be bullish after Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon
Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. MATIC is up by 4% today and could rally higher soon. The broader crypto market could end the week in a positive tone after underperforming for most of the week. Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. The Polygon team announced a few hours ago...
Axie Infinity continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token lost 6.60% on Thursday despite previous gains. Axie Infinity has been recording increasing activity on the platform. The token faces resistance at the 50-day moving average. After strong gains, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) price is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, despite retaining a...
IMX is down by 9% but will it recover soon after Nifty Gateway launches on Immutable X?
Nifty Gateway officially launches on the Immutable X network. IMX has lost nearly 10% of its value and could dip further before the end of the day. The broader crypto market continues its poor performance this week. Nifty Gatesway launches on Immutable X. IMX, the native token of the Immutable...
Litecoin price comeback stalls as hashrate nosedives
Litecoin price recovery stalled this week after defying gravity amid the ongoing crypto sell-off. LTC retreated to a low of $75.60, which was a few points below this month’s high of $84.47. It remains about 60% from the lowest level in November. LTC hashrate slumps. Litecoin has been in...
EOS price surges after listing of EOS/USDT on Binance
Today, the EOS price has been rallying after the EOS ecosystem achieved a major milestone with the listing of EOS/USDT on Binance. The new listing allows users to seamlessly transfer USDT in and out of the EOS network. It also exposes the EOS ecosystem to a huge economic activity. At...
Crypto price predictions: FTX Token, Fetch.ai, Cortex (CTXC)
FTX Token (FTT) FTX Token token price soared by more than 31% in the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Binance. It still remains near its all-time low as Sam Bankman remains in legal limbo. As we wrote here, American authorities are investigating him on a myriad of crimes.
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is great. It offers you a way to earn some extra tokens by simply HODLing your coins like you were already doing. But what’s the point in earning some tasty interest if the value of your staked coins drops to $0?. This article outlines the eight of the...
ApeCoin staking launches with a thud! Will bulls overcome relentless bears?
ApeCoin gained 3% on Friday and remains green over the week. ApeCoin will start to issue staking rewards on December 12. The cryptocurrency faces resistance approaching the upper limit of descending channel. ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking functionality is no longer a dream – it’s a reality. Staking rewards are set to...
LUNC price forms a bullish pattern as USTC pumps
Terra Luna Classic price crawled back on Thursday. The number of LUNC holders has been stable. USTC price soared by over 20%. Terra Luna Classic price crawled back on Thursday as investors reacted to the strong comeback of USTC. It rose to a high of $0.00017, which was slightly above this week’s low of $0.00016. LUNC’s price is about 71% below the highest level this year.
Bitcoin slides, but you do not want to miss out on a low price this analyst calls a “steal”
Bitcoin has lost a weekly 1.52%, and bear pressure is high. A quantitative analyst expects a bottom in around 3 months but says Bitcoin is attractive. Bears have an edge as long as BTC does not recapture $19,000. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has lost 1.52% in a week as most cryptocurrencies struggle....
Coinbase FY2022 revenue to be less than half of FY2021 revenue, says Brian Armstrong
CEO Brian Armstrong said Coinbase’s revenue for 2022 will plunge by 50% as the bear market continues. Coinbase’s shares are down by roughly 80% since the start of the year. FTX’s demise is due to massive fraud and not mismanagement. FTX’s 2022 revenue to decline by 50%...
Solana’s price movement should worry buyers, but still, there is a chance
The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s price and recovery. SOL trades with lower volumes, and a potential drop could occur. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key level for a month now. The level was reached after a sharp sell-off. That gives buyers the confidence that SOL is consolidating ahead of a potential takeoff. However, it is also true that SOL is just one potential bear leg, and the token will hit levels at or below $10. Fundamentals have not been favourable either.
PayPal expands cryptocurrencies operations to Luxembourg
PayPal has announced that it is expanding its cryptocurrency operations to Luxembourg despite the ongoing crypto winter which is projected to extend to 2023 after the FTX collapse. KEY TAKEAWAYS. 2022 has been one of the darkest years for the crypto industry because of the crushing prices and collapse of...
Crypto lender Celsius ordered to return crypto worth $44M to customers
The funds in question are cryptocurrencies held within custody accounts on Celsius that were yet to be transferred from earned accounts. The order was given by a United States Bankruptcy in a December 7, 2022 hearing. The amount is only a fraction of the billions that Celsius owes creditors. Celsius...
Crypto overview November 2022
Cryptocurrency prices have declined significantly in 2022, with crypto assets tracking the performance of stocks such the Nasdaq 100. An overview of three top cryptocurrencies in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple highlights the opportunities and risks that abound. Investors seeking to trade on contracts for differences, CFDs, for crypto need to...
Innovation in crypto is not possible without rules, says Stifel’s CEO
Stifel’s CEO believes that rules are necessary to boost innovation within the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrency companies need to build trust with their users. Customer protection should be at the heart of every cryptocurrency company. Trust is needed in the cryptocurrency space. Ron Kruszewski, the chairman and CEO of Stifel,...
DeFiChain’s Grand Central hard fork goes live
DeFiChain has launched one of its most monumental upgrades, the Grand Central hard fork, which brings on-chain governance as well as a new token consortium framework to DeFiChain. KEY TAKEAWAYS. DeFiChain is the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications to everyone. The...
US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth
The US Federal Reserve is poised to slow its interest rate hikes next week, economists say, as central bankers' most forceful moves in decades to fight inflation ripple through the economy. - 'Signs of stress' - Despite the Fed's forceful moves, consumer inflation stood at 7.7 percent in October while job gains remained robust, sending jitters through markets on worries that the central bank would prolong its aggressive campaign.
Decentraland Price Prediction: How Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Biggest Star in the Metaverse for 2023
The race is on to see which metaverse project is going to come out on top and see which coin will give investors the biggest return in 2023. Decentraland has had a headstart compared to others in the industry but can its MANA token stay ahead of the best newcomers in the next year? A look at big upcoming moves in this market shows that Metacade and its MCADE coin are tipped to outperform the Decentraland forecast.
