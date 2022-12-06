Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Akron student charged after gun found before basketball game
A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking. Homeowner Lauren Dill said...
Police: 17-year-old student arrested after bringing gun to Akron school while attending sporting event
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 17-year-old boy Friday afternoon after being caught with a gun while attending a school sporting event. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Firestone CLC prior to a school basketball game, according to Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.
Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County
MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
29-year-old man sentenced to life in prison after murder of woman in 2018
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 15 years for the murder of 31-year-old woman in 2018.
3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
2 MetroHealth employees suspended following death of inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail. The inmate, identified as 26-year-old Edrick Brooks, was found dead in his cell on Dec. 9, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials did not clarify...
Youngstown detective working 5-year-old murder tries to keep the case warm
Edward Memmer's remains were found Nov, 30, 2017, by a city wastewater crew in a wooded area at Erie Street and Earle Avenue. Memmer was dismembered and his remains were found in several garbage bags.
Ex-cop who held George Floyd down will be sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A moment of history that shook the nation for months will continue to be played here in the Valley as former a Minneapolis Police Officer will sit in a prison located a half hour south of Youngstown as he is sentenced for his part in the death of George Floyd.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty
A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
Another Cuyahoga County Jail Inmate Died While in Custody
A cause of death has yet to be determined
Man shot near Cleveland Greyhound bus station
A man is seriously injured after being shot in Cleveland early Thursday morning.
‘Nothing is sacred anymore’: Man convicted of beating Cleveland pastor’s daughter to death gets life sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man convicted of beating a pastor’s daughter to death with a garden tool and hiding her body behind a church was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Jamal Kukla, 29, will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years behind bars for the September...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 8, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Summit County SWAT team arrests suspect following standoff at Coventry Township apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is in custody following a standoff in Coventry Township Thursday night. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron native Bradley Folden had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was seen entering an apartment around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Holden allegedly took a woman and her two children hostage inside a bathroom. It is believed the trio had protection orders against the suspect.
