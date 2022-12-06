ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County

MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
WKYC

Summit County SWAT team arrests suspect following standoff at Coventry Township apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is in custody following a standoff in Coventry Township Thursday night. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron native Bradley Folden had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was seen entering an apartment around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Holden allegedly took a woman and her two children hostage inside a bathroom. It is believed the trio had protection orders against the suspect.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

