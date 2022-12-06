Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin. Officials said the crash involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, crews are still at the scene investigating, so details are limited. We will update...
FOX Carolina
New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
FOX Carolina
Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are investigating a group of three men who allegedly broke into cars around the Simpsonville area. According to officers, when one of the victims tried to confront the suspects, they began shooting at them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Friday night. Deputies said the victim walked into Highway 123 near Greenville-Pickens Speedway and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d...
FOX Carolina
Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every mother deserves a baby shower and a Spartanburg organization is holding one for the community. But it’s about more than just games, gifts and finger foods. Hello Family is a non-profit organization in Spartanburg. Friday they held their 2nd community baby shower. It’s...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Money Watch: Finances and retirement. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett spoke to an expert about...
1 injured in shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
FOX Carolina
Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three. Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina....
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Passenger dies after single vehicle collision in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision in Union County. Troopers say the collision occurred on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 7:52 a.m. Saturday. Officials say a driver and two passengers were travelling east on...
FOX Carolina
Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Police investigating shooting that injured one in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the scene on Granada Street around 10:14 pm. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the calf inside his house. Officers treated the man at the scene, and EMS soon took him to Mission hospital for treatment.
Box truck overturns on I-85N in Spartanburg Co.
A box truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens Co. officials say they’ve identified one person involved in a fatal collision. Troopers say the collision occurred Friday at around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Rd. near Axel Dr. Officials say 71-year-old Kathy Sonfelt was driving north on Allen Bridge Rd. when...
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
FOX Carolina
Church rebuilt after devastating fire in 2020
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate church is rebuilt and reopen after it burned to the ground nearly two years ago. Cowpens First Baptist Church has risen from the ashes not just physically, but members say spiritually as well. “Through this whole process we learned that the buildings are...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Missing Teen
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Kringle Holiday...
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
Comments / 0