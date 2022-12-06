ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
