Man shot in Bethlehem, alleged gunman facing attempted homicide charge
A man was shot Thursday night during a fight in Bethlehem, and a city man is facing attempted homicide charges in the incident. Multiple 911 calls were made around 8:56 p.m. Thursday reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Officers found several 9 mm spent shell casings...
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teacher injured breaking up fight at Norristown Area High School, student arrested
A teacher was injured and a student arrested after a large fight at Norristown Area High School on Wednesday.
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
fox29.com
Police: Group sought in fatal shooting of man in Northeast Philadelphia, $20k reward offered
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, the deadly shooting took place on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on November 27 at...
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
fox29.com
Man struck by 8 bullets killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from eight gunshots while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital,...
NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say
A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student
Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
NBC Philadelphia
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
fox29.com
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
Man stole from church, fled after tripping alarm, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man who burglarized a Southwest Philadelphia church.On November 23rd, police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of items from Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on Lindbergh Boulevard.Police say he also tried to steal larger items like a television, but he ran away after tripping an alarm.If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police.
Attempted homicide suspect found guilty of shooting man 4 times, fracturing his skull
A jury found a Lancaster man guilty Wednesday of shooting a man four times last year, inflicting physical and mental pain he continues to struggle with today, prosecutors said. Daijour L. Stennett, 32, shot a man in his left shoulder, left side, right shoulder and the back of his head...
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
WBTV
Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
