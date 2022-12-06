ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Shore News Network

Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
HARRISBURG, PA
fox29.com

Man struck by 8 bullets killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence in Philadelphia continues after another man was killed overnight in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say they found a 31-year-old man suffering from eight gunshots while responding to the 2900 block of Memphis Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains

The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stole from church, fled after tripping alarm, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man who burglarized a Southwest Philadelphia church.On November 23rd, police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of items from Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on Lindbergh Boulevard.Police say he also tried to steal larger items like a television, but he ran away after tripping an alarm.If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBTV

Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

