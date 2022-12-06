Read full article on original website
steeledodgenews.com
‘Matson Strong’ still on display, 3 years later
To hear the story of Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head nearly three years ago, it would seem nothing can stop the forward progress he and his family continue to make. Except a winter storm. Last week’s snow, wind and low temps prevented Matson...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
fox9.com
First trial underway for siblings charged in deadly drag racing crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The first of two trials in a deadly crash in Burnsville that authorities say was apparently caused by a brother and sister drag racing was underway on Wednesday. Camille Dennis-Bond is facing trial first ahead of her younger brother. Her car wasn't directly involved in...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
KEYC
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
KEYC
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and a burglary on North 6th Street in Mankato. When they got to the scene and gathered information, officers concluded that 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett took her biological son from the Mankato residence and left.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business
A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police Officer
In a news release from the Apple Valley Police Department, they state at around 12:12 PM on December 7, 2022, Apple Valley Police officers were responding to a domestic assault involving a weapon when a squad was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
knuj.net
NO ONE HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH, ONE CITED
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a two-vehicle crash at County Roads 24 and 13 in Cottonwood Township Tuesday morning shortly before 9 pm. Authorities say a truck driven by Ken Guggisberg of New Ulm and a Kia driven by Sara Diehl of St. James collided. Damage was minor to the truck, moderate to the Kia. Guggisberg was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
steeledodgenews.com
Dick Kruckeberg 1935-2022
An idea Delmond, more commonly referred to as Dick, Kruckeberg came up with 38 years ago after watching his wife back into a garbage can spawned what has become a multi-million-dollar company with roots in Steele County. The company went on to be operated by family members spanning three generations...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
fox9.com
Warrant for narcotics, firearms finds both hidden in toys with kids home
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force search warrant looking for guns and narcotics turned up a stash of both hidden throughout a home and in children’s toys. Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance...
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
