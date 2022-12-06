ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauppauge, NY

Girl From Sound Beach Troop Honored For Project to Become an Eagle Scout

Julianna Gabrielsen earned the rank of Eagle Scout recently after completing her project at the Warrior Ranch Foundation in Riverhead, an organization that provides equestrian therapy for veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD. Gabrielsen built three tack boxes for supplies for the ranch, going to Home Depot, Lowes,...
SOUND BEACH, NY
Nassau DA: Richard Cottingham Pleads Guilty to 1968 Cold Case Murder

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a New Jersey man, who was charged with killing a 23-year-old woman in February 1968, pleaded guilty to murdering her and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Serial killer Richard Cottingham also admitted in open court to four additional murders of young women in Nassau County in 1972 and 1973.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Chick-fil-A Opens in Huntington Station

A long-planned Chick-fil-A location opened on Thursday, December 8 in Huntington Station. The fast food restaurant will be open from 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday. All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays. Huntington Now reported that the business had already opened prior to the official announcement. A new Chick-fil-A...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Bay Shore early this morning. Jose G. was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turning onto Spur Drive North from Brentwood Road at approximately 6:15 a.m.
BAY SHORE, NY
Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Overdose of Nassau County Resident

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Freeport man during an overdose investigation that occurred on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 5:15 pm in Bethpage. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Nicholas S. Leroy, 30, of 269 Moore Avenue.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Nassau Police Bust Five After Attempted Break-In of Brookville Residence

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five (5) Hempstead individuals for a Burglary that occurred on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6:30 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island CW Post Campus and parked in the southeast lot.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

