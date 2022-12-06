Read full article on original website
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WUSA
'Treat your elf!' | Here are the holiday treats that ranked the highest across the DMV
WASHINGTON — December is here and it is that time of year to treat yourself, indulge really, in guilt free sweets. From gingerbread to snickerdoodles cookies, sampling Christmas favorites has begun and you won't believe what treats are the most popular across the DMV. Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform,...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
Christian group lambasts Virginia restaurant for 'stunning' service denial: 'Religious discrimination'
Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, shared details about her organization's denied reservation on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
A shooting nearly took his life. Now, he wants to educate Richmond youth.
A birthday party on September 3 in Shockoe Bottom is a day that Tim Brown from Chesterfield County will never forget. On that fateful day, Brown was shot five times.
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 9-11
WASHINGTON — Another December week has come and gone. Take in the festive spirit of the holiday season and make the most of the last days of 2022 with a range of things to do this weekend. A popular musical at the Kennedy Center, big northern Virginia Christmas markets, a cookie tour and more live music around town; it's a great time to get out and explore!
Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County
An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.
urbanviewsrva.com
Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA
Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns featuring parade of boats with holiday lights
The annual Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, to bring on more holiday cheer!
wvlt.tv
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line. The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies. Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday...
Crime Insider: Man in Richmond crash was shot behind apartments
A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting behind two apartment buildings on Richmond's Southside Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Report: Va. man who allegedly killed Ca. family was detained for threats in 2016
A report is shining a light on the past of a man who police say deceived a teenager into an online relationship before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
Richmond Police mourning death of officer who served 19 years
The Richmond Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and 19-year veteran of the department who recently passed away.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Virginia restaurant prompts dustup after canceling event for anti-same-sex-marriage group
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
In August, he completed a project for Petersburg. He still hasn't been paid.
For small business owner James Fobbs, Friday's call to the director of transit in Petersburg was different than his previous attempts.
