msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
msn.com

How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

In investing, sometimes simpler is better. Investing doesn't have to be complicated, nor should it be. It doesn't take hours of research or technical analysis to put together a solid portfolio; oftentimes, a handful of well-diversified funds will do the trick. Here are three investments I would lean on if I had to invest $20,000 from scratch today.
msn.com

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Netflix, Robinhood And Why Jim Cramer Sold All His Bitcoin, Ethereum

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. After two positive weeks for the markets, the major indexes gave back those gains this week. The S&P 500 finished down 3.37%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 3.99%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.77% lower for the week.
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
WASHINGTON STATE
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Markets Insider

Markets shouldn't get caught up in recession fears, and the Fed's credibility is near an all-time high, Jefferies' chief market strategist says

Markets shouldn't fixate on the potential for a recession, Jefferies' chief market strategist says. David Zervos pointed to strong economic data and anchored inflation expectations - a sign that the Fed has restored its credibility. "Everything suggests to me their credibility is actually near an all-time high," he said to...
CNBC

European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment

European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
AFP

Stock markets mixed on renewed US Fed rate fears

Global stocks had a mixed showing Friday, with hotter-than-expected US wholesale prices renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will push on with aggressive policies against inflation. While inflation has shown signs of easing, government data released Friday showed that producer prices still remained elevated, sending key US indices into the red.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after five days of losses for S&P 500

U.S. stocks rose Thursday morning as investors attempted to stymie this week's losing streak across equity markets from stretching into another day as rate jitters and recession chatter hamper a seasonally bullish period for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced...

