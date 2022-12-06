ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ticketmaster Slapped With Lawsuit Alleging Violations Of Antitrust Laws, After Taylor Swift Ticket Sale Fiasco

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • Several Taylor Swift fans filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster in California court alleging anticompetitive and fraudulent behavior after the company blocked them from buying tickets to the musician’s concerts.
  • The fans said Ticketmaster knew the sale would be plagued with issues partly because it had let too many people access the presale.
  • “Ticketmaster intentionally and purposefully misled ticket purchasers,” the lawsuit said.
  • Fans, and some politicians, directed their anger at Ticketmaster over what they said was its monopolistic practices and faulty technology in the wake of the problems.
  • The company, which merged with Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV in 2010, is the dominant ticket seller in the U.S.
  • More than 2.4 million tickets were sold for Ms. Swift’s U.S. tour and canceled its general sale as the company did not have enough tickets.
  • “Ticketmaster’s service is not superior or reliable,” the lawsuit said. “The massive disaster of the Taylor Swift presale is evidence of this.”
  • The Justice Department is investigating Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s owner, over potential antitrust law violations.

