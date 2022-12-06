Read full article on original website
Related
Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
Armed robber steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store
NEW YORK - An armed robber stole $6,000 in cash from a Brooklyn grocery store Friday after threatening to shoot, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the grocery store located at 1152 Coney Island Ave. around 1:06 p.m., approached the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
Woman tased, robbed Uber driver in Greenwich Village: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a woman they say tasted and robbed a Uber driver in Manhattan last month. According to authorities, on November 13, at around 1:30 a.m., a 55-year-old Uber driver picked up the unknown female suspect at 102nd Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem.
NYC PBA honors families of officers killed in the line of duty
NEW - The holidays can be a hard time for those who have lost loved ones, especially for families whose husbands and fathers were killed in the line of duty. It’s why the NYC Police Benevolent Association continued its tradition Saturday, hosting the Annual Widows’ & Children’s Holiday Party at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens, where the families of fallen NYPD officers can feast, have fun and comfort each other during the holiday.
Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say attacked an elderly woman on a Manhattan sidewalk. They released photos of the man they are looking for on Saturday. Police say the 71-year-old woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday,...
3 teens charged with gang assault in connection to Queens double stabbing
NEW YORK - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a double stabbing that left a 20-year-old man dead and another wounded Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the teens, all males ages 13, 15 and 17, are charged with...
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school
NEW YORK - A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his...
Teen, Target employee hospitalized after falling down elevator shaft in the Bronx
Two people, a 16-year-old and a 29-year-old Target employee are hospitalized after falling down an elevator shaft at a Target store in the Bronx on Thursday. Police say is was the result of a dispute over alleged shoplifting.
Crime realities vs. perception - [STREET SOLDIERS]
Everywhere we go, it seems like people want to talk about the crime and quality of life in New York City. But are perceptions about rising crime the real story?
Pair accused of using child to shoplift $3.5K in goods from Walmart
NEW YORK - Police in New York have arrested two people accused of using a child to shoplift. State troopers were called to the Walmart on E. Main St. in Mohegan Lake on Nov.21, 2022. The call came in around 10:40 p.m. claiming that a large shoplifting attempt was underway.
Pickleball ban at West Village playground pits parents, players against each other
NEW YORK - Parents are clashing with pickleball players at one West Village park where the breakout game has been banned. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, but as it continues to grow, so do the turf battles over spaces allocated for it to be played, due to complaints that the game's courts are taking up too much space.
MTA subway station agents will work outside booths in 2023
NEW YORK - MTA officials announced Thursday that agents staying inside their booths in the subway will soon be a thing of the past. Beginning in 2023, the more than 2,000 employees still working in token booths will be reassigned. Instead, the agents will be out and about, roaming stations so that they can directly assist customers. It’s all part of a new initiative to better communicate with riders.
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
NEW YORK - Talk about an adventure for one New York City pet!. A dog named Bear escaped from his owner last Saturday while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam a mile across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later. Bear,...
New York's first officially licensed weed shop to open near Apollo Theater
NEW YORK - New York's first officially licensed pot shop will reportedly open on 125th Street in Harlem, right across from the famed Apollo Theater. A state-run board known as "The Dormitory Authority" has been given the task of choosing the locations for the state's new licensed weed dispensaries. Regulators...
When will relief come for high NYC apartment prices?
NEW YORK - Bad news for renters in New York City. While demand for new apartments seems to be going down, prices are still way up and increasing, especially in Manhattan. Apartment leases are up 2% in November compared to October, and up significantly more over this time last year. Realtors don't expect the rents in Manhattan to go down until inflation goes down.
Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller
NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
New York City Health Department issues mask advisory
NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
Winter weather advisory in effect for certain parts of tri-state area
NEW YORK - Parts of New York and Connecticut are under a winter weather advisory and could see the first snowfall of the season. According to the National Weather service, light accumulating snowfall will hit interior parts of northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and interior southern Connecticut, with the potential for a coating of snow in some locations near New York City and coastal Connecticut.
