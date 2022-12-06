NEW YORK - Bad news for renters in New York City. While demand for new apartments seems to be going down, prices are still way up and increasing, especially in Manhattan. Apartment leases are up 2% in November compared to October, and up significantly more over this time last year. Realtors don't expect the rents in Manhattan to go down until inflation goes down.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO