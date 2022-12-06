Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Rockapella to bring Christmas show to Capitol Theatre
CLEARWATER — The Rockapella Christmas show will roll into town a few days before Santa Claus this year. The performance will be presented Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Rockapella brings it’s...
Beach Beacon
Happening this weekend: Dec. 9-11, 2022
The Outlaws Yuletide Jam, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Holiday Concert, Friday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth...
Beach Beacon
Capitol Theatre to welcome Mindi Abair
CLEARWATER — Two-time Grammy nominee Mindi Abair will perform Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, Abair returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre for a...
Beach Beacon
Window on Arts & Entertainment: December 8, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG — American Stage will present a pop-up traveling holiday show this month. The show — “Wonderful Life” — is co-adapted by American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen Murray and Jason Lott from the classic "It's a Wonderful Life" film. It will run Dec. 15-24, with performances at four Pinellas locations. In the American Stage version, Matt McGee stars as "George Bailey" — and every other character in the production.
Beach Beacon
Palm Harbor Museum volunteers share holiday memories
The magic of the holiday season returns every year as we share love and happiness with family and friends. Twinkling lights, holiday music and delicious smells of special goodies add to our enjoyment. But the most meaningful part of the holidays are our own special memories that take us back...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin Golf Club fetes 150th birthday of its golf course’s designer
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club celebrated the 150th birthday of the “Michelangelo of Golf” on Dec. 3 with a presentation to city officials of a 352-page pictorial book about golf course architect Donald Ross. Dunedin's golf course was designed by Ross in 1926. Kevin Janiga, president...
Beach Beacon
Palm Harbor woman claims $2M Lottery prize
The Florida Lottery announced that Barnett Bailey, 69, of Palm Harbor, managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust, claimed a $2 million prize from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers...
Beach Beacon
Plans taking shape for January opening of new Dunedin City Hall
DUNEDIN — City officials expect to be occupying the new 39,000-square-foot City Hall at 737 Louden Ave. in January. City Hall will include programming space and will be comprised of a two-story administrative wing, a single-story Commission Chamber and more than 200 parking spaces. Dunedin Deputy City Manager Jorge...
Beach Beacon
Safety Harbor considers outsourcing garbage collection
SAFETY HARBOR — A progress report on recent changes to Safety Harbor’s trash pickup schedule at the Nov. 21 City Commission meeting led to a discussion on whether it would be more feasible to contract with a private company than to continue using city workers and equipment. Public...
Beach Beacon
Bicyclist injured in Indian Rocks Beach
A 70-year-old man on an electric bicycle was injured when he failed to stop at a stop sign in Indian Rocks Beach and his bike collided with a van. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to First Street and 18th Avenue at about 9 a.m. Dec. 7. According to investigators, a 2020 Honda Odyssey van was eastbound on 18th Avenue while Thomas Hines was riding southbound on First Street.
Comments / 0