A 70-year-old man on an electric bicycle was injured when he failed to stop at a stop sign in Indian Rocks Beach and his bike collided with a van. Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to First Street and 18th Avenue at about 9 a.m. Dec. 7. According to investigators, a 2020 Honda Odyssey van was eastbound on 18th Avenue while Thomas Hines was riding southbound on First Street.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO