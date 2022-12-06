Read full article on original website
wtaj.com
Cloudy & mild start today, few breaks of sunshine this afternoon
A dry day coming our way for Thursday as high pressure is moving in from the north. We still have a good deal of cloud cover, so temperatures remain mild in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light today out of the northwest. Tonight a disturbance will pass just to our south so areas like Somerset and Bedford will be clipped with at most a quick shower. Mostly to partly cloudy tonight with lows near 30.
wtaj.com
Sunshine for your Friday!
A chilly start to your Friday but clouds are moving out. We will see a mostly sunny sky by midday! Expect a cooler airmass however as high temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light but out of the east. Clouds approach by the evening as lows fall into the 20s.
wtaj.com
Friday should finish bright
A disturbance passing to our south will pull in some dry air from the north on Friday. While the day may start off cloudy in the morning, clouds will break for sunshine during the afternoon. Despite the return of some sunshine. highs will only be near to just above 40. Saturday will become mostly cloudy only a slight chance for a shower or flurry in a few spots. Highs will be near to just above 40.
