A disturbance passing to our south will pull in some dry air from the north on Friday. While the day may start off cloudy in the morning, clouds will break for sunshine during the afternoon. Despite the return of some sunshine. highs will only be near to just above 40. Saturday will become mostly cloudy only a slight chance for a shower or flurry in a few spots. Highs will be near to just above 40.

