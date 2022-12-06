Read full article on original website
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girlMuhammad Junaid MustafaParadise, TX
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction
DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be. And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
keranews.org
Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil
The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
WFAA
Athena Strand's classmates, dressed in pink, wave to motorcycles in her honor
Athena Strand was found dead in Wise County on Friday. On Monday, a group of motorcyclists rode in her honor - and they passed Athena's school on the way.
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
wbap.com
Dallas Animal Services in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Foster 150 Dogs This Weekend
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Dallas Animal Services is in urgent need of North Texans who are able to foster 150 dogs over the next three days to prevent further spread of canine influenza within in its shelters. Whitney Bollinger is the Assistant Director at DAS and said they’re...
WFAA
Traffic accidents in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie
Fort Worth officials closed eastbound lanes of I-20 at FM 2871. In Grand Prairie, multiple lanes are blocked near the George Bush Turnpike.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
FOX 28 Spokane
Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van
DALLAS (AP) — Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van.
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
fox4news.com
Irving 4-month-old reunited with mother, father arrested
IRVING, Texas - 4-month-old Gianina Martinez has been reunited with her mother and her father has been placed under arrest after an AMBER Alert was requested earlier in the day. Irving police say the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez after putting a knife to the child's...
