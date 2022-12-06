ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

CBS DFW

Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be.  And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
WISE COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil

The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
PARADISE, TX
crete

Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Irving 4-month-old reunited with mother, father arrested

IRVING, Texas - 4-month-old Gianina Martinez has been reunited with her mother and her father has been placed under arrest after an AMBER Alert was requested earlier in the day. Irving police say the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez after putting a knife to the child's...
IRVING, TX

