Happy Birthday, Dogecoin! $100 Invested In Meme Crypto Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Level From A Year Earlier

Dogecoin DOGE/USD turns 9 years old today — that’s nearly 50 years when measured in Shiba Inu years.

The bellwether meme coin was introduced on Dec. 6, 2013, to the world by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a satire on cryptocurrencies.

The coin has since gone on to attract a millions-strong community with celebrities and common folk alike gravitating towards it — pulled by the lure of its cute Shiba Inu mascot.

Elon Musk is a well-known DOGE bull but the cryptocurrency also counts Mark Cuban and Snoop Dogg among its fans.

The Investment: Dogecoin is today the eighth largest cryptocurrency and has in these nine years garnered a market cap of $13.4 billion.

If an investor decides to put $100 into Dogecoin on its birthday, here’s how much they’d have if the meme coin turns the clock back by a year to its last anniversary.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Doge Turns Back The Clock Percentage Change

Dogecoin (DOGE) Dec. 6, 2022 $100 $0.10 990.1 $178.71 78.71%

The hypothetical investment would have returned 78.71% and would be worth $178.71 if Dogecoin returns back to the levels it was at its previous anniversary.