Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 13

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just five weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup.

Fans of the Broncos and Rams aren’t sitting pretty as they’ve already dealt their 2023 first-round selections to the Seahawks and Lions, respectively. Meanwhile, fans of the Texans and Bears should be excited about what’s shaping up to be a top-3 selection for their teams.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 13, courtesy of Tankathon:

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

13

Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

USA Today Sports

15

Detroit Lions

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

20

Seattle Seahawks

USA Today Sports

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

24

Miami Dolphins

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

32

Philadelphia Eagles