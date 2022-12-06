ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 13

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just five weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup.

Fans of the Broncos and Rams aren’t sitting pretty as they’ve already dealt their 2023 first-round selections to the Seahawks and Lions, respectively. Meanwhile, fans of the Texans and Bears should be excited about what’s shaping up to be a top-3 selection for their teams.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 13, courtesy of Tankathon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5khw_0jYztqS200
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wWlY_0jYztqS200
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lp4XN_0jYztqS200
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fq0yL_0jYztqS200
USA Today Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1bfJ_0jYztqS200
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtwkG_0jYztqS200
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElX8E_0jYztqS200
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236kAG_0jYztqS200
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178JCg_0jYztqS200
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swAbW_0jYztqS200
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tyjL_0jYztqS200
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQ6qA_0jYztqS200
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

13

Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdnRJ_0jYztqS200
USA Today Sports

15

Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yn0j7_0jYztqS200
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0nS7_0jYztqS200
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epZiF_0jYztqS200
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZlAC_0jYztqS200
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

20

Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M93WA_0jYztqS200
USA Today Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIZDm_0jYztqS200
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Rdh_0jYztqS200
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

24

Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNkhW_0jYztqS200
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPKZj_0jYztqS200
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lv2UU_0jYztqS200
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVSEB_0jYztqS200
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NchPW_0jYztqS200
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEVsZ_0jYztqS200
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGvdP_0jYztqS200
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u3aU_0jYztqS200
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

32

Philadelphia Eagles

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Elliott, Prescott's friendship among Cowboys' multiple contract considerations to come

The Dallas Cowboys better be completely focused on their Week 14 opponents, the Houston Texans. That doesn’t mean that the fanbase can’t multitask. The last thing Dallas needs is to be upset by the worst team in the league; that would ruin their slim chance at catching division rival Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and frankly would indicate they don’t at all deserve it. But as for everyone else, it’s fine to allow the mind to wander to other important issues. Our focus as fans and media has no impact on the game. So it’s always a good time to take a look at the team’s financial situation as the offseason approaches. Here are a handful of things I’m thinking.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL executive adds more fuel to Patriots-Tom Brady reunion talk

Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots as a possible suitor for Tom Brady in free agency, per former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum. The ex-longtime New York Jets executive knows the New England Patriots and Brady well after competing against them for nearly two decades in the AFC East. So his thoughts on where Brady lands after this season carries a lot of weight.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Brown elevated to active roster for Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which resulted in former Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown getting activated from the practice squad to the active roster. Presumably, this means Brown will serve as the backup quarterback to starter Tyler Huntley on Sunday, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful for Sunday vs. the Steelers, the Ravens elevated QB Anthony Brown from the practice squad to the active roster, making him Baltimore’s likely backup QB to starting QB Tyler Huntley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022 Brown went undrafted after one season...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers activate DE Henry Anderson for Week 14

Before heading into their big Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Carolina Panthers made an adjustment on Saturday. That change will see defensive end Henry Anderson added back to the active roster. The seventh-year veteran, who had missed the past six games while on the reserve/non-football injury list, revealed to reporters earlier this week that he suffered a minor stroke back in October.
CHARLOTTE, NC
