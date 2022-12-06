Read full article on original website
Happening Today – Mapalo Rescue Christmas Benefit Event
A Christmas Event to benefit Mapalo Rescue will be today from 1 pm – 3 pm at MS Fit Gym located at 106D Veterans Memorial Dr. in Kosciusko. There will be lots of fun things happening at the event such as:. Meet Gus, a sweet rescue dog. 5 minute...
Happening today: Ethel Christmas Parade
The annual Ethel Christmas Parade will be tonight at 6:00 pm. Line-up will be at 5:00 pm in parking lot of Ethel Baptist Church. The route for the parade will be the same traditional route down Main Street.
Today in Kosciusko – Cozy Christmas Concert at Attala County Library
The duo, Aberdeen, will perform Christmas carols on violin and guitar in the library meeting room tonight at 6 pm. Light refreshments will be provided.
Mapalo Rescue Christmas Benefit Event this Saturday
Mapalo Rescue, an animal rescue in Attala County, will host a Christmas benefit event at MSFit Gym in Kosciusko this Saturday, December 10th from 1 pm – 3 pm. All proceeds will go towards tending to the animals that are currently in Mapalo Rescue’s care. There will be...
Date and theme announced for annual Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball
The date for the 2023 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been set. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 1 at the Attala County Coliseum. Music will be provided by Mustache The Band. This year’s theme is “A Night in Nashville.”. See any Junior Auxiliary...
Photos: Local Child’s Wish Granted Just in Time for Christmas
On Tuesday, December 6th, Ja’Karrian Tate had his wish granted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi, Boswell Media, and all who donated during our Cruisin for a Wish campaign in October!!. Santa, his reindeer, and a host of carolers greeted Ja’Karrian at his home with all of the Christmas gifts on his...
Crash in Kosy Sends One to Hospital
At 1:30 pm, Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Walmart. One person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. At 6:52 pm, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Business...
Photos: Early Morning Fire at Kosciusko Gas Station
An early morning fire broke out at a popular Kosciusko gas station. Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Whit’s Kwik Foods on Hwy 12 just before 3:00 am Friday when dispatch received several calls about smoke showing from the roof of the store. A KFD representative...
Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600. JENNIFER MICHELLE ARELLANO, 44, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. JOHNNY BARRETT, 63, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. MARLON BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to...
Kosciusko Little Whippets to Play in MS Youth Bowl Championship Series
The Kosciusko Little Whippets will play in the Mississippi Youth Bowl Championship Series at Velma Jackson High School this Saturday, December 10th. Kosciusko Little Whippets 6U will play the Seminoles at 4 pm and 10U will play the Toppers at 5:15 pm.
A Handful of DUIs in Attala and Leake
CARL BRUMFIELD, 64, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. ISRAEL H JAUREQUI, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. WILLIE R MEADERS, 56, of Weir, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. FELINO F PEREZ, 23, of Carthage,...
Mississippi man arrested, charged after Walgreens employee raped at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged after police say that he raped a Memphis Walgreens employee at gunpoint while inside the store. On Nov. 6, Memphis police responded to a 911 call at the Walgreens located at 5900 Knight Arnold Road. There, two female...
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High
While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County. The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week. Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven. The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.
Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
Trio arrested on meth charges
Three people have been arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop Friday on Highway 21 north after two them were found to have active warrants, the authorities said. One of the passengers, Tommy Cotton, 31, 207 Tiak Chitto Road, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
