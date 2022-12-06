ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

breezynews.com

Happening Today – Mapalo Rescue Christmas Benefit Event

A Christmas Event to benefit Mapalo Rescue will be today from 1 pm – 3 pm at MS Fit Gym located at 106D Veterans Memorial Dr. in Kosciusko. There will be lots of fun things happening at the event such as:. Meet Gus, a sweet rescue dog. 5 minute...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Happening today: Ethel Christmas Parade

The annual Ethel Christmas Parade will be tonight at 6:00 pm. Line-up will be at 5:00 pm in parking lot of Ethel Baptist Church. The route for the parade will be the same traditional route down Main Street.
ETHEL, MS
breezynews.com

Mapalo Rescue Christmas Benefit Event this Saturday

Mapalo Rescue, an animal rescue in Attala County, will host a Christmas benefit event at MSFit Gym in Kosciusko this Saturday, December 10th from 1 pm – 3 pm. All proceeds will go towards tending to the animals that are currently in Mapalo Rescue’s care. There will be...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Photos: Local Child’s Wish Granted Just in Time for Christmas

On Tuesday, December 6th, Ja’Karrian Tate had his wish granted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi, Boswell Media, and all who donated during our Cruisin for a Wish campaign in October!!. Santa, his reindeer, and a host of carolers greeted Ja’Karrian at his home with all of the Christmas gifts on his...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Crash in Kosy Sends One to Hospital

At 1:30 pm, Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Walmart. One person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. At 6:52 pm, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Business...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Photos: Early Morning Fire at Kosciusko Gas Station

An early morning fire broke out at a popular Kosciusko gas station. Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Whit’s Kwik Foods on Hwy 12 just before 3:00 am Friday when dispatch received several calls about smoke showing from the roof of the store. A KFD representative...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600. JENNIFER MICHELLE ARELLANO, 44, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. JOHNNY BARRETT, 63, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. MARLON BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Handful of DUIs in Attala and Leake

CARL BRUMFIELD, 64, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. ISRAEL H JAUREQUI, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. WILLIE R MEADERS, 56, of Weir, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. FELINO F PEREZ, 23, of Carthage,...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High

While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County. The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week. Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven. The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Trio arrested on meth charges

Three people have been arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop Friday on Highway 21 north after two them were found to have active warrants, the authorities said. One of the passengers, Tommy Cotton, 31, 207 Tiak Chitto Road, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
WALNUT GROVE, MS

