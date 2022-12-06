Read full article on original website
Virginia State Police Release Information on Fatal Crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017...
Augusta County Authorities Search for Staunton Man and Need Public’s Help
STAUNTON, Va – On December 8, 2022, at 1:09 AM, Augusta County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck displaying Arizona license plates. The truck was being driven by a wanted subject, Joseph Wayne Thompson, 30, of Staunton. The Deputies attempted to stop the U-Haul truck on Parkersburg Turnpike the vehicle continued towards West Beverly Street in the City of Staunton.
Hearing For Two Augusta County Men Delayed
VERONA, Va – A delay in the case of two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records showed that the hearing Friday morning to possibly set a plea date or trial date for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan was continued until next Thursday afternoon in the Circuit Court.
Augusta County Sheriff ask for help in burglary investigation
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with a commercial burglary in the Stuarts Draft area. They say the break-in occurred during the early morning hours of December 4th at an undisclosed business. The suspect is described as a white male, who was wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and trimmed facial hair.
Food drive fills a school bus
The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Family Food Drive continues at Bridgewater Foods as well as the Wal-Mart in Timberville. Bucky Berry is one of the coordinators and he says they have already filled up one school bus and he hopes to fill a second one. Berry says the...
BC’s Graves named Specialist of the Year by Touchdown Club of Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Bridgewater College football’s senior punter Garrett Graves earned yet another postseason accolade as he was named the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s NCAA Division II/III/NAIA/USCAA/NCCAA Specialist of the Year, as was announced by the organization this week. Graves, a native of Chester, Virginia, is a...
JMU Football to play Utah State next season
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison football has announced a home-and-home series with Utah State and a change to a future game against Miami (Ohio). The Dukes will travel to Logan, Utah to face Utah State on Sept. 23, 2023, with the Aggies making a trip to Harrisonburg on Sept. 13, 2025. This will be the first two meetings ever between JMU and USU.
EMU Men’s Basketball falls at home to Randolph-Macon
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU men’s basketball team had a tall order ahead of it Wednesday night, as they welcomed in the reigning national champions, Randolph-Macon. The Royals played a great first half, leading at times and trailing the Yellow Jackets by just four at the half. But RMC used a big second half to pull away for a 75-48 win.
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball defeats Virginia Wesleyan, 55-47
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team returned home after a weekend in Roanoke, welcoming in the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan. The Royals defense held Virginia Wesleyan to just 32% from the field while picking up double-doubles from Brii Redfearn and Mya Hamlet en route to a 55-47 win.
Three Bridgewater Eagles earn All-Region football honors
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A trio of Eagles earned a spot on the 2022 D3football.com All-Region teams, which were released on Wednesday afternoon. Leading the trio was senior punter Garrett Graves who earns a first-team selection as the top punter in Region 3, while sophomore kicker Jack Hendren and redshirt junior defensive back Aaron Moore each saw their names on the second team.
