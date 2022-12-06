ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) You know, sometimes the things that come out of Austin just have to make you laugh. If you remember, several sessions ago the group in Austin ended with their pronouncement that the Property Tax issue had been fixed. The subject was addressed by our legislative group in Austin because of the “discontent” of the citizens of Texas with the escalating property tax they were being forced to pay each year.

