Lone Star CASA celebrates 30 years in Kaufman and Rockwall counties
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Dec. 8, 2022) Lone Star CASA celebrated its 30-year-anniversary last week at the Big Sky Event Hall in Royse City, TX. Former and current volunteers and supporters from all over the area came to celebrate the anniversary. Throughout their 30 years in operation, they have advocated for over 1250 children and families in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
Rockwall Chamber celebrates Skate the Lake, Rockwall On Ice
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 8, 2022) Visit Rockwall in partnership with the City of Rockwall and Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce, and Presenting Sponsor Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall, presents Skate the Lake, Rockwall on Ice at the Harbor fountain area this holiday season!. Skate the Lake, an outdoor real ice-skating...
Away in a Manager | Living Nativity at First Christian Church Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 10, 2022) If you look under the bright star in the East (east of Ridge Road, that is!) on the night of December 18th, you will find Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and the entire cast from that Bethlehem night long ago. For the 15th year, members of...
Texas Bar Foundation donates over $22,000 to Lone Star CASA
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) The Texas Bar Foundation recently made a generous donation of $22,315 to Lone Star CASA, an organization which provides children in foster care with a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer to advocate for their best interests. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar...
Operation Veterans Angels to donate holiday food boxes
FATE, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) – The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 137 of Greater North Dallas (DAV) is pleased to present Operation Veterans Angels, their first annual holiday food box distribution event. In a joint effort by local veteran and patriot organizations, the DAV and their Event Partners are distributing boxes of fresh produce to our local military personnel, veterans; homeless veterans; gold, blue & white star families and our first responders.
Families welcome for photo op with Santa at Ebby Halliday Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) Bring the family to the Ebby Halliday office, 2900 Ridge Road in Rockwall, from 4 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 6 to see Santa and celebrate the season. Visit with Ebby’s agent Santa elves while enjoying Christmas music, a hot chocolate bar, apple cider...
Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission kicks off the year
ROWETT, TX (Dec. 2, 2022) The City of Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission is charged by the City Council to encourage the development of, appreciation for, and participation in the arts and humanities in the City of Rowlett. This can include (and has in the past) – the promotion of the performing arts, visual arts, literature, local culture and heritage, as well as the nurturing of local artists, performers, historians, writers, etc.
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: More on property tax
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) You know, sometimes the things that come out of Austin just have to make you laugh. If you remember, several sessions ago the group in Austin ended with their pronouncement that the Property Tax issue had been fixed. The subject was addressed by our legislative group in Austin because of the “discontent” of the citizens of Texas with the escalating property tax they were being forced to pay each year.
Live Nativity in Heath celebrates First Christmas
HEATH, TX (Dec. 1, 2022)—Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are hosting “Finding Peace in Christ: A Live Nativity” on December 9th and 10th, from 6-9 pm, at 6819 South FM 549 in Heath. The event features a nativity reenactment with live animals, an international crèche display, live music, and refreshments. The come-and-go event is free and open to all.
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Comfort and Joy
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) We are rolling into the holidays. The garden is quiet. All has been tucked in for the long winter’s nap. Birds are still in and out of the yard at the feeders, in the holly trees, and I try to keep the birdbath filled. Small potted pines that summered over from last holiday season, (shaded under the corner crape myrtle) fill baskets on the porches.
UPDATE: Judges crown three winners in Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office beard contest
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) They have until midnight tonight to remove their beards before returning to duty, but for now several deputies and detention officers at the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office are sporting award-winning facial hair for a good cause!. Three of the partipants in the No...
Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office prepares to crown winner in No-Shave November campaign
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) You may have noticed members of the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department growing beards this month as several peace officers participate in No Shave November, a 30-day journey in which participants forgo shaving for a good cause – the fight against cancer. The...
Rockwall couple partners with Meals on Wheels once again for Christmas display in memory of their son
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 28, 2022) Brenda and David Hughes are hustling and bustling to string an estimated 60,000 Christmas lights outside their home at 1655 Plummer Drive in The Shores. They anticipate being able to ‘flip the switch’ this weekend, and they invite the community to drive by to enjoy the festive holiday display.
Long Distance Caregiving: Practical tips from Rockwall Meals on Wheels
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 2, 2022) Caring for an ailing loved one from afar takes organization, planning, and teamwork. Here are both practical and emotional tips to help you be a successful long distance caregiver. Successful Long Distance Caregiving. It starts with you and your perspective. Be Realistic! You will not...
Sails & Yachts for Toys for Tots: Rockwall’s Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Dec. 10
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 28, 2022) The Rockwall Christmas Boat Parade, “Sails and Yachts for Toys for Tots” will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with best viewing at The Harbor at 7 p.m. Boats will leave Sapphire Bay Marina at 6:30, sail down I-30 and pass the...
Campus expansion to feature competition gym, additional classrooms
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Heritage Christian Academy is tucked away in Rockwall on the busy corner of Goliad and Damascus. Construction of an $8.5 million dollar building, consisting of a competition gym and classroooms, began this summer, and is now visible above the tree line as you drive south on Goliad.
Rockwall Helping Hands, assisted by volunteers, provides Thanksgiving meals to 350 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) On Monday, Nov. 21st, and Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, Helping Hands passed out 350 Thanksgiving meals to local families. These boxes included gravy, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin, soup, bread, potatoes, stuffing, and a cake mix with peaches for dessert. With the help...
U.S. Chamber of Commerce awards Rockwall Chamber with 5-Star accreditation
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. “Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are...
Cooking with Ease by Melissa Tate: Homemade Hot Chocolate
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) As we edge towards the New Year, my brain already starts going toward new goals. What do I want to do different next year? What do I want to do better? How can I support my people more? How can I use my gifts to spark joy in myself, and others?
Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: Holiday Spirit
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Attend a dinner or an outing with me this month and you will most assuredly be asked this question, “What makes the holidays the holidays for you?” The anthropologist in me wants to know all about the traditions people hold dear, especially when they are people who are different from me. The counselor side of me is always listening to the answer behind the answer.
