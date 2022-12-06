ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Operation Veterans Angels to donate holiday food boxes

FATE, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) – The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 137 of Greater North Dallas (DAV) is pleased to present Operation Veterans Angels, their first annual holiday food box distribution event. In a joint effort by local veteran and patriot organizations, the DAV and their Event Partners are distributing boxes of fresh produce to our local military personnel, veterans; homeless veterans; gold, blue & white star families and our first responders.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission kicks off the year

ROWETT, TX (Dec. 2, 2022) The City of Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission is charged by the City Council to encourage the development of, appreciation for, and participation in the arts and humanities in the City of Rowlett. This can include (and has in the past) – the promotion of the performing arts, visual arts, literature, local culture and heritage, as well as the nurturing of local artists, performers, historians, writers, etc.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: More on property tax

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) You know, sometimes the things that come out of Austin just have to make you laugh. If you remember, several sessions ago the group in Austin ended with their pronouncement that the Property Tax issue had been fixed. The subject was addressed by our legislative group in Austin because of the “discontent” of the citizens of Texas with the escalating property tax they were being forced to pay each year.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Live Nativity in Heath celebrates First Christmas

HEATH, TX (Dec. 1, 2022)—Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are hosting “Finding Peace in Christ: A Live Nativity” on December 9th and 10th, from 6-9 pm, at 6819 South FM 549 in Heath. The event features a nativity reenactment with live animals, an international crèche display, live music, and refreshments. The come-and-go event is free and open to all.
HEATH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Comfort and Joy

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) We are rolling into the holidays. The garden is quiet. All has been tucked in for the long winter’s nap. Birds are still in and out of the yard at the feeders, in the holly trees, and I try to keep the birdbath filled. Small potted pines that summered over from last holiday season, (shaded under the corner crape myrtle) fill baskets on the porches.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: Holiday Spirit

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Attend a dinner or an outing with me this month and you will most assuredly be asked this question, “What makes the holidays the holidays for you?” The anthropologist in me wants to know all about the traditions people hold dear, especially when they are people who are different from me. The counselor side of me is always listening to the answer behind the answer.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

