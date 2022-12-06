Read full article on original website
PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
Ruling on Pa. firefighters’ deaths awaits police investigation: coroner
Two Lehigh County firefighters died from the injuries received battling a three-alarm Schuylkill County house fire, but the county coroner said the manner of death is pending the police investigation into the blaze. New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36,...
'We want closure:' reward money increased for information in Johnstown double homicide
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The faces of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, his dog Daniel, and 36-year-old Britney Rummell are plastered on billboards in Johnstown. It's to make sure that their unsolved murders stay on the forefront of the community's mind about eight months after the incident occurred. "All homicides,...
3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police
Two adults and a 3-year-old child were shot in York on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, police said. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told three victims were transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.
Harrisburg police charge man in suspicious death from August
The death of a Harrisburg man at his home in August was a homicide, police announced Friday along with charges against a man they say committed the crime. Police charged Charles Baumgartner, 37, with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Curley Parker, 31, who was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 4. It appeared he had been in a physical altercation with someone.
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
Pa. police searching for teen girl believed to be in ‘immediate danger’
Pa. police are looking for a teenage girl believed to be in immediate danger. Haley, who also goes by Cameron, 13, went missing around the area of Armstrong Junior Senior High School in Armstrong County. She was last seen walking toward Kibuks Motorcycles around 4 p.m., WPXI reported who has a photo of the teen.
Two charged after pulling gun during road rage incident in Blair County, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman from West Virginia are facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver on Route 36 outside of East Freedom. The incident happened Dec. 7 when a man called 911 and alleged that he was in a road rage incident and a […]
Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
Jury selection date set for Pa. man jailed since 2018 on homicide, standoff charges
SUNBURY-A Shamokin man may finally go to trial five years after he was charged in a Northumberland County homicide and a five-hour standoff. County Judge Charles H. Saylor Friday scheduled jury selection to begin June 20 with the trial for Jose Colon, 46, to begin immediately afterward. Jury selection is expected to take a week because it is a death penalty case.
Harrisburg Police asking for help identifying people in homicide investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October. The homicide resulted in Jordan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple...
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
Pedestrian dead, another injured in Harrisburg crash: police
Harrisburg police said two pedestrians were hit, one fatally, Thursday night while crossing a city street in an area where three others have been killed since last year. Police said a woman died after getting hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while crossing Cameron Street near the Market Street intersection. A male pedestrian was also injured in the Thursday night crash, according to police.
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
Altoona duo charged in Walmart multi-state crime spree
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
Greensburg man wanted on animal cruelty charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man wanted on animal cruelty charges.Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman of Greensburg is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Investigators say Steinman moved out of his home on White Street and left his dog in the basement to die.Police say a veterinarian performed a necropsy and confirmed that the dog died due to starvation.Steinman is wanted on aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, aggravated cruelty to animals-causing SBI or death, and cruelty to animals. The Greensburg police can be reached at 724-834-3800.
Driver in frightening wrong-way Pa. Turnpike chase acquitted on attempted homicide, assault counts
CARLISLE - A Montgomery County man who led endangered multiple drivers during a high-speed police chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County last year was convicted Wednesday of a battery of charges related to the chase Wednesday. But an eight-woman, four-man jury said they didn’t see enough proof to...
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property found after police arrest State College man
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police arrested a 41-year-old man for trespassing two apartments on the same night in November. State College Police said on Nov. 23 around 8:47 p.m. they responded to trespassing in progress at an apartment on South Burrowes Street. The woman told police she return home from Thanksgiving Break […]
Johnstown man accused of molesting young girls for years
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age. Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting […]
