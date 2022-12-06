ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 6

Related
WTAJ

PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police

Two adults and a 3-year-old child were shot in York on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, police said. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told three victims were transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police charge man in suspicious death from August

The death of a Harrisburg man at his home in August was a homicide, police announced Friday along with charges against a man they say committed the crime. Police charged Charles Baumgartner, 37, with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Curley Parker, 31, who was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 4. It appeared he had been in a physical altercation with someone.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dead, another injured in Harrisburg crash: police

Harrisburg police said two pedestrians were hit, one fatally, Thursday night while crossing a city street in an area where three others have been killed since last year. Police said a woman died after getting hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while crossing Cameron Street near the Market Street intersection. A male pedestrian was also injured in the Thursday night crash, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’

Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo charged in Walmart multi-state crime spree

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg man wanted on animal cruelty charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man wanted on animal cruelty charges.Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman of Greensburg is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Investigators say Steinman moved out of his home on White Street and left his dog in the basement to die.Police say a veterinarian performed a necropsy and confirmed that the dog died due to starvation.Steinman is wanted on aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, aggravated cruelty to animals-causing SBI or death, and cruelty to animals. The Greensburg police can be reached at 724-834-3800.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man accused of molesting young girls for years

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age. Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy