Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 9th
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Staff protecting vulnerable babies in NICU from viruses, flu. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST. |. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against...
WNEM
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. The grant will help residents build windows and roofs as part of an ongoing home renovation program. “I’m just glad that they have a...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
WNEM
Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
WNEM
Interview with Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
WNEM
CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 6 hours...
WNEM
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WNEM
Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. High school event raises $7K for local families. Updated: 5 hours ago.
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
WNEM
Holiday baking tips from Owosso's Drizzle Cakes and Bakes
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WNEM
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WNEM
12-year-old Flint Township boy missing
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department has announced a 12-year-old Flint Township boy has been returned home “safe and sound.”. Police previously reported Ryan Fults left his home in the area of Linden and Maple Road on Dec. 8 at about 8 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
Comments / 0