Flint, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 9th

GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Staff protecting vulnerable babies in NICU from viruses, flu. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST. |. Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. The grant will help residents build windows and roofs as part of an ongoing home renovation program. “I’m just glad that they have a...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes this afternoon as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Interview with Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore

SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools

SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Holiday baking tips from Owosso's Drizzle Cakes and Bakes

OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

12-year-old Flint Township boy missing

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department has announced a 12-year-old Flint Township boy has been returned home “safe and sound.”. Police previously reported Ryan Fults left his home in the area of Linden and Maple Road on Dec. 8 at about 8 p.m.
FLINT, MI

Community Policy