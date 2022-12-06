ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

4d ago

This is a bad move regarding any attempts to address the homeless problem. The S A serves many of them. In addition, moving the location from downtown will also create difficulties in accessing it.

bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Wilmington, North Carolina

Located on the coast of North Carolina, Wilmington is a port city famous for its long boardwalk, the beautiful beaches of the Cape Fear Coast, and its strong surf. The city is also home to the Bellamy Mansion Museum, the Cameron Art Museum, the Airlie Gardens, and the Fort Fisher North Carolina Aquarium.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on new businesses coming to Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets

On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Charlotte Developer Plans Carolina Beach Road Apartments

A Charlotte-based developer aims to build apartments in midtown Wilmington, according to site plans submitted to the city. The plans, prepared by the Timmons Group for developer Gateway Communities, describe a 264-unit apartment community called The Willows at Wilmington, which would be built on nearly 7.7 acres at 3903, 3907 and 3913 Carolina Beach Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County residents urged to conserve water

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: On Thyme Restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the year winding down, you have to forgive me for slowing down a tad on my food reviews. Between travel, gift purchases, Christmas decorations, gatherings, the inevitable weight gain and inherent laziness while binging my favorite holiday movies ... I haven’t had much time to dine out.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert to be held Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 2711 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the door...
WILMINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WILMINGTON, NC

