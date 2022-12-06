Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRG.com
Letter sent to Central City residents regarding loss of fire department ‘misleading at best’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A letter is sparking confusion and concern over whether one town will lose its fire department. Central City Fire Department volunteers sent the letter to residents this week. “I’m kind of taken a back by the letter,” said Central City Council Member Chad Watkinson.
KCRG.com
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged. 47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022. Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span...
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar girls and Xavier boys win, plus West High sweeps on the road
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night hoops saw great contests in North Liberty and Cedar Rapids. The Linn-Mar girls hosted defending state champions Xavier and beat the Saints 57-45. The Saints split the doubleheader after a 63-50 win over Linn-Mar. West High took the bus to North Liberty had...
