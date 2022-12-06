Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot, killed outside school in Port Richmond
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a school in Port Richmond.
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
Man fatally injured while burning trash
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
Kensington double shooting leaves man dead: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department reported one man dead and one man in critical condition after a double shooting Friday evening.A 33-year-old man was shot twice in the face on a highway near North Lee Street, police said. He later died at the hospital.Police said a 36-year-old man was also taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition after being shot eight times on his left side.At this time, no weapon was recovered.No arrests have been made.
Man charged with murder in Darby Township fire that killed 20-year-old with disability
Officials say the suspect set the fire in retaliation against the victim's older sister who was trying to end her relationship with him.
Man shot at during carjacking in North Philadelphia; suspect sought
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot
A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
'I was blessed': Man narrowly misses being shot during carjacking in North Philadelphia
The victim left his car running in the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go into a store. When he came out, an unknown man was getting into the vehicle.
Suspect facing murder charges in deadly house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County
A man is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning.
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
fox29.com
Woman dies in East Mount Airy after being 'assaulted in the head' with object, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department says a woman has died after she was assaulted in the city's East Mount Airy section on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. inside a property on the 600 block of Park Lane. Authorities say a 31-year-old woman...
State police search for suspect connected to Media, other shootings as well as robbery, carjacking
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.A homeowner CBS3 spoke...
