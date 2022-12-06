ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Farmers’ Market annual holiday event returns

The annual Lawrence Farmers’ Market holiday market was a hit yet again Saturday. Lawrencians gathered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds open pavilion to stock up on a variety of goods from more than 40 vendors. The smell of apple cider and the lovely chiming of the Lawrence Community Handbell...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔

Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise. What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

At Ampersand RadLab, KU students use design as a force for good

Ryan Clifford works at the intersection of design and social impact. The KU design professor built his career as a creative designer at General Motors and a professor focused on socially conscious projects. Now as the faculty lead for Ampersand RadLab, a new student-run project focused on community engagement, he’s...
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Strong Plains storm next week (THU-12/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dreary start to the day around the region with areas of mist/drizzle and some locally dense fog out there. Seems fitting that today we’re revealing the winter weather forecast. The crew this morning shared theirs and we’ll get more out there this afternoon and tonight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE

