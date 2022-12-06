Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Farmers’ Market annual holiday event returns
The annual Lawrence Farmers’ Market holiday market was a hit yet again Saturday. Lawrencians gathered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds open pavilion to stock up on a variety of goods from more than 40 vendors. The smell of apple cider and the lovely chiming of the Lawrence Community Handbell...
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park
Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
Grieving Kansas woman gets special Amazon delivery
One Johnson County, Kansas family is thankful for the kindness of an Amazon delivery driver who brought more than packages to their home.
lawrencekstimes.com
Averill family to stage Christmas show and ‘big party’ with vaudeville roots
The moment they’ve all been waiting for soon will arrive. Finally, Ric and Jeanne Averill will perform on stage at the same time with their children, Will and Trish. The big event will take place on the mainstage at Lawrence Arts Center à la “Drunken Christmas Carol.”
bluevalleypost.com
Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔
Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise. What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
lawrencekstimes.com
At Ampersand RadLab, KU students use design as a force for good
Ryan Clifford works at the intersection of design and social impact. The KU design professor built his career as a creative designer at General Motors and a professor focused on socially conscious projects. Now as the faculty lead for Ampersand RadLab, a new student-run project focused on community engagement, he’s...
Spike in sicknesses concerns doctors going into holiday season
The latest data from Missouri and Kansas shows the states are experiencing three to five times the number of flu-related emergency room visits compared to the previous two years.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
jspa.us
Mediterranean Madness: The Search for KC’s Best Middle Eastern Food
Kansas City is filled with amazing Mediterranean restaurants, but the question is, which one is the best? As a certified foodie, I felt it necessary to try some of the most talked-about and popular Middle Eastern restaurants in KC to find out once and for all: Who does it best?
‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Kansas Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time-off rules
A Johnson County, Kansas, restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off.
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Strong Plains storm next week (THU-12/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dreary start to the day around the region with areas of mist/drizzle and some locally dense fog out there. Seems fitting that today we’re revealing the winter weather forecast. The crew this morning shared theirs and we’ll get more out there this afternoon and tonight.
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
Lenexa considering massive mixed-use project along K-10
Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
Why scrap metal fires take so long to put out, cause environmental concerns
A metal scrap fire in east Kansas City Tuesday burned for seven hours, forcing the fire department to use nearly a million gallons of water.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
