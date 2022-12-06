Read full article on original website
Sunshine to start Friday, then snow for some
Today geography will matter. North of Gaylord the sky will be mostly sunny. South of Gaylord, the farther south you go, the cloudier it will be. South of Cadillac there will be afternoon snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind will be light...5 to 15 mph...mainly from the east.
Winter driving is just down the road: How to stay safe with colder conditions
LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures drop, Michigan State Police are asking drivers to prepare for winter conditions and cold weather driving. No matter how good a driver you are, winter weather can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. Michigan State Police have provided recommendations for how to stay safe on icy roads during winter in the Great Lakes State.
Consumers Energy offers helping hand on heating costs
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is providing more than $7 million to help Michiganders with heating bills this winter. The money is being distributed through several different non-profits throughout the state, including Roscommon County United Way. With costs rising, Consumers reports that homes and businesses are seeing higher percent increases...
Project aims to improve Traverse City's wastewater systems
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boardman River Wall Stabilization Project in Traverse City is kicking off a five-year project aimed at improving the city's wastewater systems. According to the director of municipal utilities, the river wall along East Front Street is in jeopardy of becoming unstable. Another story:...
Parasitic illnesses: Health officials urge those working with livestock to be cautious
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning Michiganders that work around livestock of illnesses popping up from a parasite. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. The illnesses are believed to...
Reporter Keith Eldridge describes having no power for days after NC substation shootings
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (KOMO) — Former KOMO News reporter Keith Eldridge recently relocated from western Washington to North Carolina. He was one of the thousands of residents without power for days following an attack at two North Carolina power substations. Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all...
Customers pay it forward at a Gaylord barber shop
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Customers at a barber shop in Otsego County are paying it forward this holiday season. It all started on Tuesday when a customer paid for the person's haircut next to him at Otsego County Barber & Co. in downtown Gaylord. Another story: Consumers Energy offers...
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
Arson suspect arrested for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A person believed to be responsible for a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center (WRC) Thrift Shop has been arrested, according to the organization's director. The fire started in the dumpster behind the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop at 3030 US-31...
Hometown Highlights 12/9/22
Check out highlights from our first basketball edition of Hometown Highlights for the 2022-2023 school year. We made stops at several Big North Conference schools to see some early season action on both the boys and girls side. Cadillac visited Gaylord for a doubleheader on Friday evening while Traverse City...
TC Central's second period goal key in 1-0 win over TC West
TRAVERSE CITY -- Despite outshooting their rivals by quite a bit Traverse City Central needed one key goal to get a 1-0 victory over Traverse City West in high school hockey. Koen Burkholder's second period goal ended up being the deciding factor in a game that saw Titan goalie Mason West make 40 saves.
MSP asks public to help find missing Interlochen man
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is asking the public to help in locating a missing 51-year-old man, Dean Barnes, from Interlochen. Barnes is a white male, approximately 6’0” and 240 pounds. He has a bald head and brown/gray bushy beard He...
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
Michigan Legislature ends GOP majority with marathon session, but little legislation
LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan prepares for a first-in-a-generation shift from a Republican-led Legislature to a Democratic one, Republicans are leaving on a quieter note. The 2022 lame duck period, the time after an election and before the new slate of lawmakers comes in, proved to be largely uneventful, with very little legislation passing through to the governor's desk in the month since the midterm election.
Austin Lowes elected as chair of Sault Tribe
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of the Chippewa have elected Vice Chairman Austin Lowes to be tribal chair. Lowes, who ran against DJ Hoffman and Bridgett Sorenson, received 56% of votes, according to the Sault Tribe. Another story: Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado...
Former patients speak out against viral TikTok surgeon with suspended license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne "Roxy" Grawe has been in private practice in the state since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Grawe is better known to...
DeSantis pulls into dead heat with Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchup
(TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in a new poll of possible presidential contenders for 2024. The Marquette Law School conducts national surveys every couple of months. The newest survey, held after the midterms, shows DeSantis pulling into a tie with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
