LANSING, Mich. — As Michigan prepares for a first-in-a-generation shift from a Republican-led Legislature to a Democratic one, Republicans are leaving on a quieter note. The 2022 lame duck period, the time after an election and before the new slate of lawmakers comes in, proved to be largely uneventful, with very little legislation passing through to the governor's desk in the month since the midterm election.

